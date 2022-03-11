Richard Cristdahl: Time to call the bully’s bluff

It’s very hard for me to listen to our leader, Joe Biden, talk about how the United States is going to back up their ally Ukraine, in their hour of need, without throwing up. I would like to see Biden turn a deaf ear to his contributors and get some steel inserted in his spine.

If we are so scared of Russia that we are not to going to help Ukraine out militarily, then the sanctions imposed on Russia should be totally crippling to Russia’s economy (no money, no war). Not this slap on the hand that they can easily endure. These sanctions are a joke and will not change Putin’s mind one iota. Biden is being practically as nice to Russia as Trump would, who is Putin’s lap dog.

The USA and the rest of the world need to seal Russia off completely, along with total financial freezing and isolation: no flights, trains, trucks, buses, cars allowed in or out of Russia to other countries.

Stop all international commerce, no exceptions. No food, medicine, manufactured goods, nothing. The Russian people have to hurt as much as the Ukrainians in order for them to influence the Russian government to rethink what they have done and for them to decide if it is worth it.

If any country helps Russia out, then they get the same treatment, including China, no exceptions. The world will feel a backlash, and we all are going to have to tighten our belts if we totally boycott China because they manufacture so many products.





But wait! There’s a silver lining, I believe the majority of the people in the United States and the world would like to be financially and commercially free of China, and this may be the time to do it. There are plenty of countries in Europe and the Western hemisphere that would like, and would benefit by, moving manufacturing to them, especially the United States.

There are over 2,000 individual billionaire oligarchs like Musk, Bezos, Gates, Ellison, Zuckerberg, Page and Brin, and the Waltons. Along with these oligarchs, there are more oligarchs hidden by powerful family trusts.

These billionaire families hold their billions, maybe trillions, of dollars in these trusts unseen to the public and out of the limelight, quietly raking in huge profits from your labor and misguided spending. Families like Koch, Rockefeller, Mellon, and the Mars families, to name a few of the most recognizable. They are among the hundreds maybe thousands more.

These people would like to keep us poor and keep punishing us for imposing child labor laws, unions, insurance, reasonable working hours, days off and vacations. When these profit restricting laws were imposed, these oligarchs and oligarchic families outsourced your jobs to countries that didn’t have those laws.

It’s now time for the 1% to step up and bring manufacturing back to the USA and the Western hemisphere from communist countries like China. Even if they have to take a little less profit, and believe me, they can afford it. Even if they have to cut back on how they live by only having one or two mansions, yachts, beach and mountain homes. They may also have to take fewer vacations and start wearing their clothes more than once.

Maybe they could even start paying taxes so the government could help you and me to get through a massive boycott of China, if it is necessary.

It’s time the U.S. government starts walking the moral walk that they have talked, by living up to their rhetorical ideals and moral values and truly back up their ally, Ukraine. By being a leader and organizing the rest of the world against Russia and if necessary, China.

Even if Russia and China are together, they don’t stand a chance economically or militarily against the rest of the world. It’s time for a gut check, Biden.

It’s time to call Russia, the bully’s bluff. If we don’t stop Russia now, they may not stop after Ukraine.

Richard Cristdahl lives in Nevada City.