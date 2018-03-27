Richard Cristdahl: Never enough bandwidth

I'm writing this in response to someone who read an article in The Union on cell towers and asked why the author couldn't tell them how to get along without cell phones? The answer and a solution are as follows:

We have had enough cell towers years ago to manage the communications for public health and safety services, and all of our phone communication needs like talking to one another. Public health and safety services are all 2G. 2G is phone and text only, 3G adds bandwidth so you can access the internet, and 4G adds more bandwidth so you can download movies, games, sporting events, new services and apps.

The problem is, that with unlimited minutes for everyone, service providers are encouraging the watching of movies and entertainment events with no control over how many people are using these services. There is no way that there will ever be enough bandwidth, and therefore more cell towers will always be needed. Providers will always say they need more, so they can market more apps and programs to compete with other providers, always expanding; that's the corporate way.

Everywhere you look, people young to old are staring at their hand, which holds a wireless device with a screen. Anyone with a little common sense has to realize that there is a problem with this, and there is more than one problem involved:

There is the problem that these cellphones monopolize a major portion of the users time, where they're usually not being productive, or being paid.

There are several health concerns that are associated with excessive use of cell phones and microwave exposure.

Depression and apathy from excessive screen time, which is anything you sit in front of and watch that includes computers, TV, cellphones and tablets.

Mental and neurological disorders, sleep disorders, exacerbation of inflammatory conditions, cancer, and many other adverse health conditions from the low-level microwave radiation from Wi-Fi and cellphone use.

Many people have not heard of the government's National Institute of Health's 2016 study that linked cancer of the heart and brain to cellphone use. It has been understated on all government websites and the American Cancer Associations website, but it's there if you look for it.

Digital dementia, an irreversible condition that predominately affects children. A problem we have the benefit of being able to monitor South Korea for its adverse effects because they are actually more digitally advanced than we are, and a problem that they're coping with now.

Then there's digital addiction, the mind entrainment from looking into these devices that makes all of the above a reality. This addiction is as difficult to kick as cigarettes or heroin. With that being said, the solution that's proposed is not going to be one that anyone will like, but one that's doable.

If we passed a law that forbids providers the ability to send any events, movies, television programs, or any high bandwidth programs; these are conveniences that most people could endure. Then raise the pricing on high bandwidth usage, so only businesses that really need high-speed office contact to be able to afford the service.

When this is done, there will be a large reduction in screen time for most people, and the helping of all the above problems. It would also stop the need for additional cell towers, and eliminate the need for towers to be within 1,500 feet from schools, residential areas, business zones, and public facilities, which is a relatively safe distance,

You would still have most of your devices and apps, and you and your children would become a lot healthier and safer from future devastating conditions.

Richard Cristdahl, OMD, lives in Nevada City.