Richard Cristdahl: How to reduce your grocery store food costs

By the sound of that title, you might think I am going to ask you to do something very hard or illegal. Actually, it is something very easy and can be done in two different ways. All you must do is either reduce your intake of animal protein (red meat, fish, poultry, eggs, milk, and cheese) or buy those products from local sustainable farms.

Let us take the latter first, just in case you do not want to reduce animal protein, yet. What is a sustainable farm? This is a farm that raises free range animals (they graze for most of their diet), then crops are grown on the natural fertilized land. There is a little more than that that goes into it, but this will do for comparison.

So, what is the difference between this system and what 99% of the animal products you buy in a grocery store? Grocery store animal products usually come from Confined Animal Feeding Operations (CAFO), where animals are processed for food consumption; just like any other industrial operation that manufactures a product.

A CAFO is just what the name implies. Animals are confined to a very small crowded space and fed all the GMO corn and GMO soy they can eat; this is where they live their entire life. They do not exercise, they eat, sleep (there’s usually not enough space to lie down), and defecate in this small area. Animals are usually fed antibiotics to reduce diseases in these unsanitary conditions, and the use of steroid implants causes animals to reach slaughter weight faster than normal (16-months for beef). Because of their diet, Factory-farmed meat has a high-fat content and lacks nutrients.

Colin Campbell, Ph.D., conducted the “China Project,” a twenty-year study on the relationship between diet and disease. He and his son Thomas Campbell, M.D., wrote the book “The China Study.” The study has shown when people’s diet contained at or less than 5% animal protein they maintained good health, but when this figure was raised their health deteriorated accordingly. Animal protein, especially casein from cow’s milk, turns on a gene inside the cell that promotes cancer growth when it is consumed at 20% of the diet; whereas protein from vegetable sources, at 20% of the diet, does not turn on this cancer gene.

Confined Animal Feeding Operations use 50% of our water, states the United States Department of Agriculture; therefore, they are the major contributor to drought. It is estimated that a ¼ pounder (any 4-ounce serving of meat) uses 600 gallons of water to produce, enough water to shower for 2 months. It takes 48 gallons of water to produce that 8-ounce glass of milk you drink. It also takes 126 gallons for a two-eggs breakfast, and 256 gallons to butter your toast. For lunch, it takes 146 gallons for that 2-ounce slab of cheese on your sandwich, plus more for the butter.

When you compare your domestic use of water at 1.3 billion gallons annually, to the 34 trillion gallons annually that CAFO’s use, this has a ratio of 34,000:1.3. Confined Animal Feeding Operations use over 25,000 times more water than people do, to produce your animal protein.

Confined Animal Feeding Operations are also the largest contributor to global warming, as stated in a report from Goodland and Anhang. They analyzed statistics from the UN, WHO and the EPA and noted that they were not allowing for livestock byproducts, and when the missing statistics were included into their analysis, animal farming accounted for 51% of worldwide greenhouse gas emissions.

As you can see, you can make a large impact on the planet and your health, with very little effort. Use a little creativity and start using meat to accent a meal rather than being the meal. If you need help reducing, try the Mediterranean Diet, a good place to start. The main thing is to start today, by reducing as much as you can now. You can start to reduce the drought and Global Warming today, with your next meal; while saving a bunch of money.

Richard Cristdahl, OMD, lives in Nevada City.