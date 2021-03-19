Richard Crandall: Sierra Services for the Blind celebrates 40 years

From left, Don Neu, Richard Crandall, Joe Glick, Gay Morgan, Niki Davis, Sarah Herbert of Sierra Services for the Blind



Writing the history of Sierra Services for the Blind is a story of events to be sure, but it is more a story of people. Over the years three groups have blended together to make the whole of the agency. Certainly, the clients who are the reason for our formation, but also the staff and members of the board of directors who have blended together to change, mold and administer the program for 40 years.

We were formed to fill a void by Marilyn Beckwith, herself blind and the director when Society for the Blind in Sacramento closed their Auburn office. We were organized around the ideal that the client should have the say in how they would be served, and we continue that tradition today. The membership, mostly clients voted the board of directors into existence and formed the Bylaws that stand today with little change from the original. Membership changed some from three classes of member to simply two. Life and annual memberships. The cost did not change and an annual membership remains just ten dollars a year so that the client, often on a fixed income can afford it. The $100 life membership was directed at the community who we also wanted to have a say in the organization and with the client make sure we continue to do what we say we will do.

It is the services that is unique, and was developed over the years by meeting the individual needs of a client. It has changed dramatically from one that served younger adults to one that concentrated more on children as it moved from Auburn to Grass Valley. Once the schools provided proper training for the kids, we again had to change to meet a client base and community that would become predominately elderly. When the community jumped from eight to thirty percent seniors in ten years it meant we also had to change.

Today 87% of the clients are over age 70. This represents a change not only in the need of the client, but of the community at large. We remain the county with the oldest population in the state. And are projected to be over 50% senior in just a few years. At age 80, one in three will be legally blind. The blind are more likely to be living in a facility than others, and more likely to be doing so with financing from the state or other members of the family.

It is therefore important that we direct our program to keep the individual independent as long as possible. That requires education. How do you maintain a home when you can no longer see the dials on the stove, read the labels on products or keep your medications straight? Now do you maintain your health and see your doctor if you are no longer able to drive in a rural community with little or no public transportation outside the towns? And how do you make the emotional adjustments you will have to make within the frustration of not being able to read a book, watch television or follow your life long hobby. How do you continue to be active with friends, and find new ones as others move to be closer to family or are no longer with us?

It then becomes the function of staff to provide the education, transportation and counseling the individual needs. And it is the need of the individual that counts. If we have 350 clients, we say we have 350 programs. Some we hear from once a year or so, other most every day for one reason or another.

The counseling groups were formed so the client can meet new people who have the same problems and experiences they have with blindness. If a group has six people in it, there are likely six ways to solve a problem. And the friendships created there are priceless. The original group consisted of a woman who owned one of the larges businesses in town, an opera singer from San Francisco. a woman who held three doctorates and had lived all over the world, a farmer’s wife with nine kids, and a secretary. Women who would never have met in the course of their lives, but finding themselves together were fascinated by each other and helped each other more than we could. Our counselor sat in awe of them.

The staff has changed over the years and is equally as interesting. After Marilyn Beckwith we had several executive directors. The present executive director, after a 20-year career in education as teacher and administrator and business owner of an advertising agency and artist, as well as poet and writer, and as CEO of an international software company has been here for almost 28 years. The original Transportation Coordinator was here for 25 years after a career as a teacher and a career as mother and in business. We have had executives from the Bell Telephone Company, an IBM executive vice president who lived all over the world, local business owners and others serve as our office coordinators. The program counselors are required to be themselves visually impaired and have been individuals who were blind since childhood as well as those who have lost vision suddenly. One was a water management expert with a dream of becoming a registered nurse when sudden vision loss made it impossible to finish. The present one was the only blind teacher for students seeking employment in the auto repair industry in the nation who lost his vision on the job one day but stayed on for 20 years. All of them had one thing in common. Of all of the jobs we have held over the years this one is the most gratifying. This is the one that makes an immediate difference in the lives of others.

The Board of Directors has also had a share of expertise and longevity. We have had doctors, educators, large and small business owners, and a number of clients. We once had term limits but found we could not retain people who wanted to remain because of the work we were doing. Some left for a year and returned like the past Lion’s club District Governor Doug Wight, to Katherine and Vern Kimmey served sequentially for 26 years, this year President Greg Fowler and Vice-President Larry Mast will have served 20 years. We can attest to the fact we are not in it for the money, it is not your everyday job and the best pay is in human terms.

It has not all been easy. We were once known as the agency most likely to fail for lack of funds. But we survived. We were also called the “best kept secret” in town though we did all we could to let the community know we were here. The joke was that we did non-profit better than anyone.

People have a natural tendency to not want to deal with blindness. It scares them more than any other disability. There is the thought that as we have it is just something that happens like losing our hearing and remembering names. Were it any other thing that would hit one in three that caused permanent disability there would be a program for it. But few know what to do with blindness. Denial is the first emotion when it occurs. The idea is live with it, and that is what we help the client do. Denial is a river in Egypt around here, acceptance and accommodation are the rule.

In the end, we may celebrate 40 years of service to the community. But internally it is a celebration of 40 years of the most interesting and dedicated clients and staff any non-profit could hope to have. We have seen the lives of our clients changed, and they in turn have thanked us with their presence and kind words. We have over the years had clients hit bottom, and we have stopped several suicide attempts, we have more often turned the proverbial light on. We have been involved in cases of abuse, and helped put families together again. We have provided solace to the lonely, and a future too many who felt it was slipping away from them. We are proud of what we have accomplished in 40 years.

The one thing that cannot be taken away from us is the friends we have made. We have a hope for the future that medical science will eliminate blindness, and they are well on the way to doing just that. It will take another forty years we suppose, and until them we will make every effort to be here for those that need us. That too is part of the history of the agency.

Richard Crandall is the executive director of Sierra Services for the Blind. He lives in Nevada City.