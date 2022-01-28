Richard Celio: Should study RV park’s traffic impact

I am a retired professional electrical engineer (License #E14102). I am also a senior member of the IEEE, the largest standards organization in the world and former chair of the IEEE’s Silicon Valley Chapter for power and energy.

You would be correct to assume I support engineering standards and the role of the professional engineer in promoting safety, whether it is certifying designs for building foundations, boiler systems, bridges, backup generators or traffic hazards.

I hope this background helps you understand my complete surprise that the council would be considering approval of an RV park of this size with no specific study addressing the safety of surrounding residents during a wildfire evacuation.

As county residents, our routes for evacuation will be impacted by this project. Can the impact be mitigated? Perhaps, but not by hand waving and vague comments that we’ve heard from the fire chief and city manager suggesting they “can’t account for all possible scenarios.“

No one has asked them to account for all possible scenarios. We want to know first, if we are all heading to the highway at McCourtney Road and State Route 20, can the intersections of McCourtney/Auburn and McCourtney/State Route 20 handle an evacuation and if not, what should be done before close to a mile of RVs are competing with residents to get out of Dodge?





The fact that the connection at State Route 20 is graded by CalTrans as an F speaks volumes.

Second, what if we are heading down Auburn to 49, or McCourtney to Penn Valley? Those are three specific scenarios of concern.

After speaking with a professional licensed traffic engineer (PRISM Engineers) who has performed a recent study for a similar scenario, I believe the city would be negligent of their moral obligation to proceed without a specific study to determine the magnitude of the problem and possible mitigation.

Adding the second exit at the RV park, as the developer proposed, is not necessarily a good thing since now RVs will be fighting and maneuvering for first in line at McCourtney/Auburn. We all know that people do not follow normal traffic rules when in fight or flight mode.

The developers have suggested that the RV owners may be asked to remain. What kind of silliness is that? Will you lock the gates? Since this is a relatively new risk factor to consider when development projects are proposed, I understand that staff may not be equipped to deal with this.

The study performed for the mitigated negative declaration is not sufficient because it has nothing to do with evacuation. Also, the software model (in development) that the Office of Emergency Services is playing with is not sufficient to suggest there is no problem.

Please don’t go with gut feelings, guesswork and hand-waving. Have the proper engineering done. We all want the same thing — a safe and thriving community.

If wildfire issues put a pause on development, so be it.

Richard Celio is a professional engineer. He lives in Grass Valley.