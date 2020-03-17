Remleh Scherzinger: NID planning for worst, hoping for best

At the Nevada Irrigation District, we are entrusted with providing our customers with safe, clean and reliable water. Safeguarding our community during this unprecedented period is no different.

As California and the nation confront the novel coronavirus, COVID-19, I want to update you on how Nevada Irrigation District (NID) is responding. NID continues with a heightened state of operational readiness and is delivering 100% of our services to our community.

As the state of California and our community mobilizes to slow the spread of novel coronavirus, we want you to know how we’re supporting these efforts and our customers in this difficult time.

Keeping Water Supply Safe, Flowing

… our front-line employees will continue to work throughout this health crisis to ensure our water is treated and maintains its high-quality and is delivered efficiently to you.

For nearly 100 years, NID has kept the water flowing for our community. During this time of uncertainty and as our community takes unprecedented precautions to slow the spread of COVID- 19, we at NID vow to do everything in our power to keep our vital water delivery system in operation.

Rest assured, our treated drinking water is safe. NID’s treatment processes are specifically designed to protect the public from viruses and harmful bacteria. In fact, the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) affirms that the “COVID-19 is a type of virus that is particularly susceptible to disinfection and standard treatment and they are expected to be effective. Conventional water treatment methods that use filtration and disinfection, such as those in most municipal drinking water systems (and NID), inactivate the virus that causes COVID-19.”

To that end, our front-line employees will continue to work throughout this health crisis to ensure our water is treated and maintains its high quality and is delivered efficiently to you. Also of utmost importance, around-the-clock operations ensure our reservoirs and water supply are managed to continue to meet our communities expected demands. In addition to asking our employees to take extra precautions to remain unaffected, we have made plans to ensure water operations will continue to run as normal if an outbreak among our employee population does occur. We are planning for the worst and hoping for the best.

Safeguarding Employees, Community

The NID water delivery system and reservoir operations are considered “critical infrastructures.” These are functions so essential that our continued operation is required to ensure the security of our region, our economy, and the public’s health and safety.

We are taking the following precautions to help slow the spread of the virus, and limit the risk of our own employees. We are asking employees to take social distancing measures, such as avoiding handshakes and reducing interpersonal close contact as much as possible, as well as practicing safe hygiene, including sanitizing their hands frequently and routinely wiping down counters and work spaces to disinfect surfaces. We have advised staff to stay home when sick and to limit travel to only necessary meetings and/or trainings and hold teleconference meetings as the preferred alternative.

Further, NID is continuing to safeguard critical operations in an emergency. Staff are developing District-wide operational response planning documents to uphold the continuity of operations should the virus adversely affect staffing levels. These planning documents provide guidance for implementing ongoing and essential District functionality in support of our community needs.

Customer Service

We are asking our customers to make payments either through the mail, by phone or using our new online bill pay option. Sign up today at https://ipn2.paymentus.com/cp/nvid. Our dedicated customer service team is available to answer any questions and serve you during regular business hours. Customers can phone or text at 530-273-6185 or email at customerservice@nidwater.com

All Board of Director meetings and committee meetings will be deferred from March 19 to May 5.

NID remains committed to serving you and our community as we have for nearly 100 years. You can learn more about our efforts concerning COVID-19 on our website, http://www.nidwater.com.

Remleh Scherzinger is general manager of the Nevada Irrigation District.