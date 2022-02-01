Reid Luhman: CRT? Never heard of it

I am a retired university professor of sociology who has specialized in race and ethnic relations. It has been the focus of much of my writing and almost all of my research.

I was active in academia from the early 1970s to 2000, but like most academics, I’ve carried that interest into retirement. So I was surprised that I had never heard of critical race theory when it appeared on the political scene.

When I learned that I was not alone — that other academics who studied race and ethnicity had not heard of it, either — I became curious. What was CRT and why was it part of an organized attack on school boards?

The term is about 40 years old. The perspective on race it offers, however, is much older. I wasn’t surprised by that discovery. It’s common in academic circles to borrow the ideas and perspectives of others and rename them, hoping to draw more attention to yourself. Unbeknownst to me, I had been teaching this stuff for decades.

What is critical race theory? In a nutshell, it focuses on the relationship between governmental actions and racist results, either intended or unintended.





For example, during the War on Drugs in the 1980s and ’90s, penalties for possessing powdered cocaine were much more lenient than for possessing crack cocaine.

Poor people couldn’t afford powdered cocaine. When arrested for crack cocaine possession, they received much longer prison sentences. Prisoners tend to be poorer in many societies, but these drug rules made our prison population both larger and poorer (the United States puts a higher percentage of its citizens in prison than any other country in the world).

And in the United States, poor people are more likely to be people of color. Hence, drug laws have put more people of color in prison — racist result.

Is this perspective (by whatever name) going to warp our youth? Any teacher worth his or her salt is consciously trying to raise the level of critical thinking among students. Having any other primary goal is a poor alternative. And censoring class content for political purposes should not be an alternative at all.

Reid Luhman has lived in Nevada City for 22 years. Between 2000 and 2013, he worked with the Camptonville Academy, helping them with IT and grant writing. Since 2010, he has served on the Board of Directors for Child Advocates of Nevada County. He is also the author of “Race and Ethnicity in the United States: Our Differences and Our Roots.”