Rebekah Gillespie: AB 5 a threat to independent travel agents

I have a contractual arrangement as an independent affiliate with another larger travel agency based in California and the passage of AB 5 would take away my ability to operate as a separate business entity from my host travel agency.

Although my office is not large, we are a successful office and provide jobs for others in our rural community. As a small business owner of a travel agency in Nevada City, AB 5 could result in me closing my business as it is unrealistic for me and my employees to become employees of my host agency.

If California Assembly Bill 5, currently making its way through the California Senate, is enacted without amendment, thousands of travel advisors in California and across the country will no longer have the option of rendering their services as independent business owners to the agencies that currently engage them.

Like many industries, travel agencies have come to rely heavily on the services of independent contractors, and this arrangement provides substantial benefits to both independent advisors and the agencies engaging them. Specifically, agencies gain a measure of flexibility where traditional employment relationships are either impractical or uneconomical, while advisors have the freedom to set their own hours and schedules, establish their own rates, select the customers with whom they will work and market their own brands. Unfortunately, however, recent developments have put this mutually advantageous system at great risk. Last year, the California Supreme Court issued its decision in the case of Dynamex Operations West, Inc. v. Superior Court of Los Angeles County, 4 Cal. 5th 903 (2018), in which the Court adopted the so-called “ABC Test” to determine a worker’s status as either an employee or an independent contractor for purposes of wage order claims. In doing so, the Court overturned the common law “right of control” test established in the Borello decision upon which travel agencies and businesses in hundreds of other industries in California had relied upon for nearly three decades.

Recently, the American Society of Travel Advisors (ASTA) conducted an industry survey in order to assess the likely impact of this harmful legislation on the independent contractor community. The preliminary results paint a clear picture.

First, this is an established industry that is about to be thrown into upheaval by AB 5. More than half of independent contractors (ICs) have been in their role for more than seven years.

The vast majority of respondents to the ASTA survey (85%) are very satisfied with their status as an IC and 93% of independent advisors reported that the freedom to set their own hours and work schedules was an important factor in choosing the IC business model.

If required by law to become agency employees, 41% of independent advisors report they would chose to leave the industry or leave the state for one that allows them the flexibility they currently have.

Because in most cases traditional travel agencies engaging workers to sell travel will be unable to satisfy the ABC Test, passage of the bill would mean that thousands of independent advisors will no longer have the option of rendering their services as independent business owners to the agencies that currently engage them.

As the bill has moved through the legislature, exemptions have already been added for insurance agents, physicians, dentists, direct salespersons, real estate agents, barbers, architects, and others. We are a professional industry with a business model not unlike real estate agents. An exemption must be made for travel advisors who enhance the overall value of the travel experience for many Californians looking to vacation. The consumer benefits from travel advisors who own their own businesses and are invested in providing the highest levels of customer service to their clients is substantial. The economic impact that AB 5 (without an exemption) would have on the travel advisor community is dire.

It is critical that it be amended to clearly state that workers engaged to sell travel in the travel agency industry will be evaluated under the standard in place in California for nearly 30 years prior to the Dynamex decision.

Rebekah Gillespie lives in Nevada City.