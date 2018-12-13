Ray Bryars: Evacuation routes must be known before the fire

First a big "thank you" to all the agencies involved in the Wildfire Prevention and Preparedness Town Hall meeting on Dec. 5.

It is comforting to know that there is a much greater acceptance of how vulnerable we all are to being impacted by a disastrous wildfire similar to the one that obliterated the town of Paradise.

As The Union reported: "personal preparedness was hammered home." However when a question was asked about "evacuation routes" the answer that I think heard was, "It depends where the fire is." This is one of the most ridiculous statements I've ever heard.

We can't wait until there's a fire to determine where people need to go. We know where people live and we know that if there is a fire in their area, that they'll need to get out and therefore we can plan evacuation routes for all areas before a fire occurs.

In order to properly prepare for evacuation we need to identify major evacuation routes, next level evacuation routes and developed areas.

By looking at a Nevada County map we can plan evacuation routes. First we see the major evacuation routes of Highway 49, Highway 20 and Highway 174. Then we can look a the next level of evacuation routes such as Red Dog, Banner Lava Cap, Ridge Road, McCourtney, Pleasant Valley, etc. Next we get down to developments such as Morgan Ranch, Alta Sierra, Lake Wildwood, Lake of the Pines, etc.

Each one of these evacuation routes and areas must have their own fuels reduction requirements. I say "requirements," not guidelines, because we need to enforce compliance if we are going to be able to safely escape from and properly fight the next fire. There is no point in my property being fire safe if my neighbors aren't following the rules.

From where I live, a major evacuation route would be up or down Banner Lava Cap. I sure hope that I'm the first one out because if there are any crashes or broken down vehicles ahead of me, I'll be barbecued. Vegetation grows right up to the edge of the road and trees are within a few inches of the road, with many of them overhanging or entangled in the power lines. I've also observed that the canopy of a significant number of trees extends many feet over the road.

Recently I've noticed that more structures on Banner Lava Cap are getting closer to the road. It used to be that people liked their homes and garages as far from the road as possible, but that's changed. I'm not sure what has happened, but structures are now being built right up to the 20-foot setback. This needs to stop. A garage fire 20 feet from a major evacuation route should not be allowed.

I'm requesting that building codes be updated to take into account our new awareness of the wildfire danger. The code should be changed to ensure that future structures are much farther away from the road. If you want me to ensure that my property is "fire safe" by implementing a 100-foot clearance around my home, why shouldn't there be a 100-foot clearance around an evacuation route?

Next we should document fuels reduction and setback requirements for each road/area. After this is complete, we can get all hands on deck to implement fuels reduction programs. The county, cities and property owners can team up to do our best to make this a truly fire safe community.

I love to hike, I love trees and I love this area. I want to live here a long, long time and to enjoy nature for the duration. However if there is not a common sense approach to vegetation management around our homes and along our key evacuation routes,

I'm very concerned that we'll end up with a tragic situation similar to the one the people of Paradise are still suffering from. We must not let this happen.

Ray Bryars lives in Nevada City.