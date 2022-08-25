Randy Landenberger: Tips and tools for writing

Attention Sierra authors and aspiring writers.

One of the significant effects of the internet is the availability of so much educational tools and materials. For writers, applications like Grammarly and ProWritingAid are a godsend for correcting spelling, style and grammar. There are sites to help you outline, write great first chapters, nail your ending, and tips for getting an agent, how to self-publish, how to market and turn your writing into a business.

All this information can be overwhelming. I’m the author of a three-novel series, presently working on a new psychological-thriller, and always looking to improve my craft. This year I’ve come across a fantastic site with a treasure of tools to improve my storytelling and writing skills. I wish I’d have found this when composing my first series.

I’ve learned that you may have a great story, but if you don’t compose a sentence, a paragraph or a chapter well, no one will enjoy reading it. You may describe characters and scenes like a pro, but if your story really isn’t told well enough to grab a reader’s interest…

The tool I use the most in my writing is the thesaurus, especially when I’ve already used a word or term many times already. I used to keep a hard-copy thesaurus on my desk. Now it is much more efficient to type a word into an online thesaurus and find a plethora of alternatives for adjectives, nouns, and verbs.

I want more when trying to show a character’s actions, reactions, and emotions. Thankfully, I found the sister websites: Writers Helping Writers (writershelpingwriters.net ) and One Stop for Writers (onestopforwriters.com ). To be clear; I have no business or financial affiliation with them. They offer, among their writing tips, blog and software tools to help writers construct their novel, a series of focused thesauruses. A common thesaurus will guide you in substituting a word like “happy” for; glad, joyful, exuberant, or delighted.

“Show, don’t tell,” is one tenet of good writing. Easier said than done for some of us. That’s where the Writers Helping Writers website and their books come in to save the day.

The first focused thesaurus that won me over is: “The Emotion Thesaurus: A Writer’s Guide To Character Expression.” Rather than saying; Joe felt happy when he heard the news. A writer “should” use body language to communicate Joe’s feelings of joy, e.g.: Joe took in a sharp breath. He smiled and threw his arms around his mother in a grateful hug.

Or, rather than say; Joe felt angry when he heard the news. A writer can say: Joe’s eyes narrowed. He frowned and crossed his arms tight over his chest as he considered revenge.

“Writers Helping Writers” has 10 of these focused thesauruses covering the topics: Emotional Wounds, Rural and Urban Settings, Positive and Negative Traits, and more. Last month I had the opportunity to review their newest addition, to be released Sept. 6: “The Conflict Thesaurus, Volume 2.”

Stories, chapters, even scenes don’t move, or interest readers if there isn’t conflict, or the underlying hint of roadblocks or contention. Consider a scene where Joe gets a bit of news from his mother – but it doesn’t change his thoughts or actions. He eats breakfast, goes to school, comes home and does his homework. This scene is rather boring.

Now consider that Joe is happy about an award he’s won – but it’s made him an enemy of a schoolmate. Or, Joe needs to rush to school because he’s dawdled when his mother comments about his award. Now Joe needs to take the shortcut to school, and he’s worried about the creepy house he must pass with the disheveled old man always sitting on the porch. Now you’ve got the reader’s interest.

In the few weeks I’ve had the Advanced Reader Copy (ARC), it has already elevated my story by keeping up the tension. Conflict keeps readers turning the page. They have to know if there will be a resolution, or is this a series of roadblocks to their object of desire?

These thesauruses from “Writers Helping Writers” are available in large paperback, ebook, and pdf versions. Usually, I love holding books in my hand. I love my bookshelf full of novels and resources. But when writing, I prefer the pdf version kept open along with my word processor. The pdf is easy to search and cross reference.

Check out their free Thesaurus Sample Pack, which will give you a few pages from each of their books.

Randy Landenberger lives in Grass Valley