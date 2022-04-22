Randall Guyton: The economy should serve the people, not the other way around

Now that we can take a break from COVID-19, the sense of fragility never goes away. Instead of sharing the risks of life, we’re saddled with the burdens of a complex, modern world. We are lonely individuals. Our trust in one another and in our institutions is dissolving. We had better figure it out, because a half-century of unrelenting strain is breaking us down.

Neoliberalism, the dominant economic philosophy of the last half-century, is a false view for human well-being. Most of us are forced to battle an unrelenting struggle, the cumulative impact of shoddy safety nets, rapacious business practices, money-driven politics, and severe economic inequality that crushes our hope for the future.

Neoliberal economics sprung from a world shattered by the collapse of empires and the chaos after The Great War. Capitalists feared rising nation-states regarding economic matters, especially in nations governed by democracies that recognized the rights of the working class. Power was shifting. From their viewpoint, the world looked frightening, the masses agitating to disrupt private enterprise with labor unions, protests and demands to reallocate resources. How could capitalists survive without a network of colonies?

The old guard sought a world economy in which capital and goods could flow without restraint, secure from democratic processes and protected by law as a haven for capitalism. An invisible world of numbers that mere humans could not spoil.

Debates about social justice and economic plans to enhance the public good were heresy. All that mattered was power and profit by whatever means.

After World War II, a “competitive order” kept the global economy humming along, protecting ”everyone“ from ”abuse“ of prevailing government policies. Social insurance and regulatory frameworks were abandoned. The free market was God, and the people were here to serve it — not the other way around. Thus, modern class war begins …

Ursurping government’s role for the common good, they focused on legal restraints of government intervention and regulation at institutions like the University of Chicago. They funded free market cheerleaders until the 1970s, when conservative and democratic leaders blamed economic upheaval on government, spending and labor power.

Neoliberalism changes us, our relations to each other and what we expect from life. We move away from being mutually responsible human beings into lonely islands responsible solely for our ourselves. From empowered citizens, we are subject to economic powers that lay just beyond our understanding.

We are little more than commodities in a global economy ruled by an invisible fist we can never quite comprehend.

Everything is nudged into a competitive framework. The point is not the reward of any given activity but the thrill of beating someone else or the relief of not being a loser.

We grow distrustful because helping others succeed means they may win the prize instead of you in a zero-sum game. Thinking selfishly and a sense of disconnection increases.

We have low expectations of anyone caring about us, resigned to life’s necessities among economic predators. Entities that capitalists made sure were free from pressure of regulation and legal remedies.

We don’t have much agency in this world, and that is what neoliberals want because it’s profitable but also serves to discipline people to accept their place in a world ruled by capitalists. Heads, I win. Tails, you lose.

As concentrated wealth takes over our political system, we see widely popular ideas are increasingly ignored in the policies and laws that govern us. This sick version of capitalism forces us to shoulder our debts and burdens alone, sacrificing our well-being, our natural habitats and our very lives to the economy.

Go USA? A sane society isn’t run for the benefit of a wealthy few. That is a sick society, and we are living proof of it.

The economy should serve the people, not the other way around. We are embodied creatures who need communion. We should do whatever it takes to enhance our communal sense of trust and shared fate. Our common good lays in cooperative forms of societal participation where the needs of ordinary people are prioritized and all human rights are revered.

Might that awful hum of the capitalist machine be changed to a tune we can actually dance to?

Randall Guyton lives in Grass Valley.