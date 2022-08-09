Randall Guyton: GOP opposes climate bill

The Democratic climate bill has been secretly in the works for months and the timing of its passing has the air of an emergency. The hot weather on the East Coast that surrounded the Senate building where the vote was held was described as “oppressive,” with a dangerous heat index reaching into the triple digits. It is made worse by the understanding that these record heats aren’t an anomaly, but the new normal for a planet that is hot and keeps getting hotter, following other weather events, including the floods in Kentucky that have killed at least three dozen people.

While President Joe Biden heads to the Bluegrass State on Monday to survey the suffering, Mitch McConnell thinks he knows who the real bad guys are: The Democrats who are trying to do something to slow down such catastrophic weather. “The American people are clear about their priorities,” McConnell said, insisting that Americans don’t care about the environment. “Environmental regulation is a 3% issue.” As people in his state are still burying the drowning victims, McConnell argued that what they are really worried about is “inflation, crime, and the border.”

It’s all lies and distortions, of course.

All of these are issues for Americans, of course, but this bill is actually meant to address them and not just in the short term. Long-term investments in clean energy directly address the driving engine of much of our inflation woes: the staggering cost of gasoline. More to the point, climate change is an existential issue for not just Americans, but humanity, which is why two-thirds of Americans want the government to do something about it — a number that includes more than half of conservative voters. Congressional Republicans are standing in the way of the kind of corporate giveaways that used to be the bread-and-butter of the GOP.

That even Republican voters are on board is something of a miracle, as they’ve been subject to literal decades of propaganda portraying climate change as a hoax. Long before the small-but-evil lies pouring out of McConnell’s mouth, the GOP was embracing lies and disinformation as its main political strategy; false claims that climate change was made up by nefarious leftists for “socialist” purposes. It’s arguable that the GOP embraces this noxious lie as a nihilistic political death cult built on lies, standing in opposition to basic decency for no reason other than mindless opposition to anything that stands in the way of capitalist profits, the exploitation of the poor and the planet itself for the sole benefit of the wealthy few.

The Democratic bill contains few, if any, of the environmental regulations on industry that traditionally fuel Republican hostility to fighting climate change. Gone are previous proposals for hard limits on carbon pollution or a carbon tax. The bill is a giveaway (a constant feature of Democratic two-faced neo-liberalism) to both consumers and industry, a bunch of tax credits and direct investment to get Americans to switch to clean energy. Most of the money is going straight to business interests!

This illustrates just how deeply nihilistic the current Republican party is. They will destroy the planet to “stick it to the the liberals.” Congressional Republicans are standing in the way of corporate giveaways that used to be the bread-and-butter of Republicanism. They are standing in the way of their traditional support for corporate profits by voting against this bill. They would rather condemn their own children and grandchildren to an increasingly unlivable environment, rather than admit they were wrong and let Democrats have a political win. Every single Republican senator voted against the climate bill for no real reason except an instinctual distaste for relieving the suffering of the people they’re elected to represent.

The Republican Party has become nothing but a party of trolls. They know that reducing carbon emissions is both necessary and popular. They know that their actual reasons for opposing the climate bill are utterly indefensible. The hope is that people forget that, if Republicans had their way, the response to climate change would be “burn it all down.” It’s a tactic of a party that has nothing to offer but destruction and lies.

Republicans love pretending to be “pro-life,” but with this vote against the climate bill, we’re once again reminded they’ve turned into a death cult.

Randall Guyton lives in Grass Valley