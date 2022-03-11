Randall Guyton: Awaiting day of reckoning

Voting rights. Climate change. The pandemic. Health care. The economy. Education. Infrastructure. All of them have a political component, and because of that a good argument could be made that divisive politics is the single largest problem we face.

Yes, politics is the problem. I’m siding with science and common sense, and right now only some among us seem to exhibit any common sense or belief in science.

At this point, I’m thinking the Republican Party has no conscience. It is a party of angry, small-minded people with no sense of empathy, overwhelmed by their own greed and avarice.

Privately, leaders may condemn the Big Lie, but they don’t have the temerity to do so publicly. So they let the lies spread. That’s how the remnants of the Republican Party are scamming millions of Americans by publicly pretending that knowledge and science are political commodities to be traded in the public arena, like pork belly futures.

And the hope peddlers and stenographers of current events (journalists) are aiding and abetting their efforts. Cowards!





But it isn’t just reporters. Reporters are just paying the bills by giving the people what they want — gullible, angry, stupidity. Today, I believe the overwhelming arrogance and incompetence of most reporters is a direct result of media monopolies eliminating jobs and hiring inexperienced and cheaper reporters while downsizing newsrooms in order to increase profits. That has left us with inexperienced reporters who don’t know how to cover City Hall, much less the White House.

The Republican Party has effectively backed the Jan. 6 insurrection. It wants to curb voting rights. It labels any forward-looking legislation, such as infrastructure, universal health care and family leave as “socialist“ policies. It is a party that overwhelmingly and publicly backs a man who pushed an insurrection to overturn legitimate election results.

The members of this party only care about their own power, nothing for you. And they want to exploit you for everything you’re worth — which, to them, is what you can bring to the table as a corporate indentured servant.

If you can separate politics from our problems, then take a look at the solutions proposed by the two major parties in this country and compare and contrast those proposals.

I question whether the Democrats understand the root cause of some of our problems. Their solutions are questionable at times. But that still puts them light years ahead of the Republicans, who often have no answers at all.

The stock in trade of the Republican Party is to make you afraid, bitter and resentful. They can only blame someone else, tear down reasonable solutions and counter science with bleach and urine.

We get the government we deserve when so few of us vote and when so few of us are educated about the issues, and especially when we treat politicians as if they were professional wrestlers and we’re eager to see a smack down.

The day of reckoning is nigh upon us, and the midterm elections this year could decide for years to come whether or not we continue as a democracy. If we are successful, we have to quit playing games and get serious about reality.

As the computer Joshua warns us at the end of the movie “War Games”: “A strange game. The only winning move is not to play.”

Joshua was talking about global thermonuclear war. That’s hardly a game. But politics isn’t a game either. It’s supposed to be a way of working out our problems together in pursuit of common goals.

It would be nice if the American electorate were as smart as a fictional computer from a movie produced in 1984.

Randall Guyton lives in Grass Valley.