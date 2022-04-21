Ralph Hitchcock: LaMalfa is inaccurate with his water crisis solutions

This concerns Rep. Doug LaMalfa’s March 16 “Other Voices” column. Because of their position, the opinions of members of Congress are influential, regardless of inaccuracies, incompleteness or personal ideas. Regarding the water crisis, LaMalfa has vastly oversimplified a very complex problem.

LaMalfa states that instead of conserving water for beneficial use, “our state is continuing large unneeded releases of fresh water out to sea unused.” That statement is inaccurate.

The Bay Delta is an estuary where seawater and fresh water mix to form a unique ecosystem that benefits marine life, wildlife and people. Without this fresh water inflow, it could allow pollutants to reach dangerous levels, encourage blooms of toxic algae, reduce sediment flow to Bay Area wetlands and beaches, and affect the important and delicate balance of the food chain from plants and animals to microbes.

A study shows that lower fresh water flows caused by diversions and continuing drought, allows saltwater intrusion into the Delta and may threaten Sacramento’s water supply within 10 years. LaMalfa’s idea of diverting unused water would increase the rate of saltwater intrusion.

It seems that LaMalfa has not considered any of these consequences, as he actually uses the term “unused” for water going out to sea no less than three times in his first paragraphs.





LaMalfa then states, “But because of gross mismanagement, we are already facing dire water restrictions.”

Although I agree that there has been mismanagement by federal and state agencies, water districts, corporate agriculture, industry and municipalities, there are important overriding systemic reasons for our water shortage.

During the extensive dam and canal construction in the mid-20th century, the federal and state agencies allocated far more water than was actually available. This excess allocation is known as “paper water.” It’s important to note that this past over-allocation of water is now exacerbated by the present unpredictable period of extreme drought.

Incidentally, California is not unique, as it was also done in the Colorado River Basin, resulting in similar problems.

To deal with the water crisis there are some actions LaMalfa ignores which must be taken or it will become too late to maintain a semblance of the life we are accustomed to, and LaMalfa’s over-simplifications do not deal any of these: (1) strict conservation by urban, industry, and agriculture; (2) wastewater reclamation and use; (3) water projects and allocations must be based realistically on climate change; (4) control corporate agriculture use of marginal land unsuitable for irrigated crops; (5) establish control over the acreage of water intensive crops; (6) restoration of alpine and sub-alpine meadows which function as natural reservoirs; (7) carefully planned and coordinated desalinization; and (8) real control over groundwater use which is taking more from the aquifer than is being replaced, which lowers the water table and has caused subsidence resulting in reducing the volume of the underground aquifer which cannot be restored.

Subsidence is sinking of the earth. It has caused significant parts of many crucial main supply canals to sink and crack, which reduces the conveyance capacity of the canal supplying crucially needed water to the users. Thirty-three miles of the Friant-Kern Canal has subsided, reducing its flow by more than 50%.

The unregulated use of groundwater has also caused small towns to either lose their drinking water supply or become undrinkable because of new, deeper agriculture wells nearby.

I agree with LaMalfa that we are in a water crisis. However, it is very disappointing that his over-simplified approach will not help and would actually cause damage much of which could not be readily restored. His recommended actions and his ignoring of necessary actions are not helpful for our future.

In conclusion here is some information for your consideration. Jeffrey Mount, former UC Davis professor, calculates that our water use is 62% agricultural, 16% urban, and 22% environmental. It is important to note that before 1850, the environmental portion was close to 100%. It has been gradually reduced to 22% as the natural water flows have been diverted for our agricultural, industrial and urban uses.

LaMalfa’s approach would reduce that 22% drastically, resulting in the detrimental effects to the Bay-Delta ecosystem.

Ralph Hitchcock is a retired civil engineer. He lives near Nevada City.