Ralph Hitchcock: Executive Order 9066 – internment of Japanese Americans

Feb. 19 was the 80th anniversary of FDR signing Executive Order 9066. It ordered the internment of 110,000 Japanese American and resident aliens living on the Pacific Coast. It happened on my 10th birthday, so I am one of the few Americans still alive who actually witnessed their sudden disappearance from our lives. There were two uncomfortable months they had to endure before they were interned.

They were a real part of the Salinas community and lived in neighborhoods throughout town and on nearby truck farms. Everyone born after say 1910 had Japanese friends they went through school with. There were three in my class until suddenly one day in the fifth grade they were gone.

After temporary detention, most of the Northern Californians went to Poston, Ariz., on the Colorado River and a few to Tule Lake. They were forced to leave with only a suitcase, and most lost all their possessions, houses, and farms.

In those days, 10 year olds — without TV or internet — were not as sophisticated as modern 10 year olds. So we did not consider the implications of this, nor did we discuss it with our parents or other adults. Neither was it discussed at school.

As I got older I began to wonder why the adults did not seem to react to their friends being imprisoned, so I tried to put it into historical context. They had all lived through the Depression and were accustomed to accepting government actions. Most were neither worldly nor college educated.





There was no radar or satellites, so it was conceivable that a Japanese fleet could be close by ready to invade. Air raid sirens were being tested. Blackouts were enforced, so our windows were covered after dark and street lights were off.

After school was Japanese school, where the Japanese flag was flown. In November, a Salinas High basketball player left to join the Japanese Army. Before Pearl Harbor neither of those things would have been considered serious.

On Feb. 18, the local National Guard 40th Tank Company with 110 men from the Salinas area marched down Main Street to be deployed to the Philippines. On April 9 they surrendered and were in the Bataan Death March.

Until I was in my 50s, I had neither the time nor the inclination to find out more about this terrible injustice done to Japanese Americans.

In 1983 I returned to Salinas for the centenary celebration of Salinas High. Something occurred that caused me to begin to seriously think about the terrible internment.

Two old Nisei men noticed my name tag, and asked if Jimmy was my father. When I said yes, they became very excited and told me that they knew him from school days, and what a nice person and good friend he was.

Later, at the Smithsonian American History Museum, I saw a very powerful, touching exhibit. An actual room from Manzanar had been re-constructed. At the rear door very realistic holographic images of a grandfather and his young granddaughter walked up, and he told her about what life was like.

A very important book, which had a profound effect on me, was “Executive Order 9066 — The Internment of 110,000 Japanese Americans from the California Historical Society.” It has over 60 full page powerful, touching, moving, and sad black and white photos of families waiting to leave and life in the temporary and permanent camps. Many photos are by the great Dorothea Lange.

It is the most important book for anyone who wants to get a feeling for what the Japanese Americans endured.

I also recommend “Kyoto’s Story,” by Kyoto Sato. She tells about growing up on a strawberry farm east of Sacramento, leaving her studies at Sacramento Junior College, life in the Poston Camp, and the return home and adjustment.

It’s important to know about the 442nd Regimental Combat Team, which fought through Italy and southern France, was one of our most decorated units and was made up of Japanese Americans, many of whom actually enlisted from the internment camps.

I have collected many newspaper stories about internment camp survivors, which came out on the 50th, 60th and 70th anniversaries of Executive Order 9066. Most of those interviewed who were adults at the time of internment have passed on.

One of the last was in The Union on Sept. 22, 2011, with Mas Tsuda who lived in Alta Sierra. He told about enlisting out of Poston Camp, helping found the 442nd, and vivid details about the fighting. A flier from the 2011 Colfax Garden Tour about the George Yamasaki Japanese Garden mentions him being interned at Tule Lake. Some of you may remember the Yamasaki Nursery in Auburn.

I regret that it took me so many years to come to terms with why my fifth grade friends’ lives changed so suddenly. I also regret that I was not able to talk with my parents about what they thought about Executive Order 9066.

Ralph Hitchcock lives in Nevada City.