How should PG&E handle the danger of wildfire in the future?

Invest and bury power lines. Remove the need for outages (57%, 796 Votes)

Focus the outages, don’t just shut off power to an entire county (30%, 410 Votes)

No electricity is fine by me! Keep the outages coming! (9%, 121 Votes)

I’m going off the grid. I don’t care. (4%, 59 Votes) Total Voters: 1,386