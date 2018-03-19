R. Kate Laferriere: Interfaith Food Ministry’s matching funds campaign through March

The words of an Interfaith Food Ministry client are telling:

"My family has been homeless for the last six months," he said. "Interfaith has fed us and allowed us to be able to save money for our bills and gas. Without Interfaith we wouldn't be able to make it from paycheck to paycheck."

All of our clients depend on Interfaith Food Ministry to make ends meet and some report that as much as 80 percent of the food they eat comes from us. Many would suffer from chronic diet related disease if we did not provide nutritionally rich supplemental food. Thankfully, your awesome support of Interfaith Food Ministry makes a difference in the lives of our clients and strengthens the fabric of our entire community.

You can double the awesome in March! Interfaith Food Ministry is blessed by eight generous donors who have pledged to match all donations during March up to $45,000! This month we are asking good friends of Interfaith Food Ministry to double your impact on hungry families by participating in our Matching Campaign.

For over 30 years, Interfaith Food Ministry has been honored to serve Nevada County in feeding the hungry and reducing food insecurity. Recommended Stories For You

Remember, these are "matching" funds. Interfaith will not receive the $45,000 unless it receives $45,000 in donations from generous community neighbors during the month of March. A $10 donation will become $20 and enhance purchasing power. If we are successful, then you will help us raise a total of $90,000! With Interfaith's purchasing power, your money will actually go even further — for every $1 we can buy $1 of food! Matching funds are a significant portion of Interfaith's budget, allowing us to feed all our families for three months.

For over 30 years, Interfaith Food Ministry has been honored to serve Nevada County in feeding the hungry and reducing food insecurity. IFM believes in a community where no one should feel the hurt of hunger. In 2017, with the support of local businesses, community partners and volunteers, Interfaith provided 101,943 bags of nutritions groceries to 7,793 adults, children and seniors struggling to put food on the table. Our efforts are only possible through the awesome support of our community.

To help us reach the May matching goal of $90,000, please make checks payable to Interfaith Food Ministry. Indicate "Matching" on your donations and mail to 440 Henderson St., Grass Valley, CA 95949. Donations may also be made by credit card online at http://www.interfaithfoodministry.org.

Donations of any amount makes a significant difference to families faced with hard choices of paying rent, buying gas or purchasing enough nutritious food for their children.

A very special thank you goes to Diane and Andres Chang, the Tom and Susan Foundation, Gayle and Leo Granucci, the Mollet Family, http://www.TheEventHelper.com and three anonymous donors for making the Matching Campaign possible and supporting the IFM mission of "Feeding Families, Fueling Hope."

R. Kate Laferriere lives in Grass Valley.