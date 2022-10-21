Qayyuma Didomenico: Measure W — Restricting property rights

I am among the Nevada City residents who oppose Measure W. This measure is an attempt to further restrict homeowner’s property rights in order to solve a non-existing problem. It also is a bad president to set that privately owned residential property can be classified historic landmark’s without the consent of the owner. Without even notification to each property owner informing them of Measure W and it’s effect on their property. This is a drastic over reach of power and blatant disrespect for all property owners who will be effected.

Measure W makes it more expensive and difficult for homeowners to maintain their property’s historic qualities. We already have regulations and processes to protect the truly historic portion of Nevada City which maintains the city’s historical charm.

Out of 869 properties that would be affected by Measure W only 40-70 of them even have the potential ability to do an SB9 subdivision. This being said, the property owner would have want to to this and be able to afford such an undertaking. It’s just not going to happen! I am of those 40-70 properties that has the potential will not be doing so.

Also there are current regulations in place for certain residential neighborhoods that would further restrict the ability to do an SB9 split.

The District Attorney’s Office has made it abundantly clear that: trying to subvert SB9 outside the set parameters within SB9 would be challenged in court. So if measure W passes Nevada City will inevitably be dealing with a lawsuit from the state. The city will inevitably lose such a lawsuit as measure W is in direct violation of SB9 perimeters. Furthermore the way measure W is is written it would not allow the city to back out. Meaning there is no way to avoid such a lawsuit when it comes. A lawsuit from the state has the potential to bankrupt the city. Bankruptcy is not to be taken lightly! It would mean that there would be no city services or funding. Another burden for the residence of Nevada City to deal with while simply trying to live good lives and make ends met in the current recession.

Measure W can not be compared to either Pasadena. Unfortunately, the San Francisco law firm that has advised the proponents of Measure W did not do their homework it would seam. My understanding is that Pasadena ended up backing out of their proposed measure, avoiding a lawsuit and negotiating with the state. Which I have stated earlier, the way measure W is written that would not be an option for Nevada city.

There is currently a housing shortage in Nevada City which Measure W does not deal with.

Every year Nevada City loses young adult talent because there are not any available rentals. With them goes their talents, capabilities and inspirations. The young adults hold the key to the future of the city and should be valued as such. Nevada City has changed many, many times over the past 170 years and Measure W is an attempt to stop that natural change curve and move the city backwards. Not only will Nevada City continue to lose its young talented adults but it will also be losing incoming young families. Measure W directly stops the vibrant growth and diversity this city has had the fortune of experiencing over the past decade. It would inevitably keep Nevada city old and white.

I truly hope Measure W does not pass and we can continue to be an ever growing, respectful community that is vibrant and diverse.

Qayyuma Didomenico lives in Nevada City.