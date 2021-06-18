Mike Hauser: Proper respect for Old Glory

Retired Marine Gen. Orlo Steele displays a completed flag collection box on Memorial Day in Grass Valley.



Life is rarely a one-dimensional happening. Recent stories about graduation culminating with Norris Burkes’ beautiful piece on the meaning of Flag Day in The Union prove the point.

Several weeks ago, a Nevada County Veterans Service officer contacted me about a program to honor our flag. The idea was to establish a series of flag collection points where damaged American flags could then properly be retired with honor.

I’ve been fortunate to work with the high school district these past years in helping revive a much community-admired program in the past known as ROP. Yes folks, that ROP — the Regional Occupational Program now known as CTE, or Career Technical Education. The hands-on stuff like auto shop, ag mechanics, industrial arts and the recently established Construction Science Program, to name but a few.

Why not let the kids design and build these flag collection boxes? Why not offer them a chance to tie into the community and cement their relationship with America and its symbol of freedom?

Thanks to Nevada Union High School’s industrial arts students and Bear River’s graphic design stars, eight boxes with unique graphic designs were made — each strong, durable, light, safe and weatherproof. Just an amazing display of talent and skills.

Flag retrieval boxes will be placed around the county, including Truckee, in public locations like Riebe’s Auto Parts, Big A Drive-in and the Rood Center.

The Nevada County Scouts Council, guided by Boy Scout Troop 24, will collect flags routinely. In November they will hold a public and proper retirement of the flags. The event will be part of the 100th anniversary celebration of Grass Valley’s Memorial Park, led by retired Marine Gen. Orlo Steele.

Yep, another dimension. Gen. Steele is homegrown Grass Valley, knows about hands-on programs like CTE and its importance to America. You’ll be pleasantly surprised by another CTE project, the replacement of the missing wheels on the park’s historic cannon. Thank you, ag mechanics students, who were aided by some super community mentors.

Look for the flag collection boxes. The program is free for retiring your flag properly. Join us in November for the public ceremonies. Remember, ROP is not dead and gone. It’s alive and well and now known as CTE, and helping to keep America strong!

Mike Hauser is adjutant to the American Legion Post 130.