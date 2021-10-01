Piper Devi: The link between malignant narcissism, racism and fascism

As a holistic counselor with great compassion for our shared humanity for over 25 years, I’ve been researching our nation’s collective-cultural personality.

Loosely defined, culture refers to the shared values, beliefs and norms of a specific group of people. One of the general assumptions asserting the effect of culture to personality is that people who are born and bred in the same culture share common personality traits.

Many articles I read right before the turn of the century (1999) pointed out that the German cultural-collective personality had been malignantly narcissistic right before Hitler took over and ordered the systematic genocide of Jewish and other marginalized people.

After World War II, the good but naive citizens of the United States, unaware of the dangers, began to numb emotions related to such horrors witnessed, and at the same time became extremely proud of our USA role as the No. 1 world power. When a whole group numbs negative feelings and becomes addicted to power, danger in the form of fascism can erupt.

We cannot selectively numb out negative emotions and remain healthy. When people numb horror and fear, they also numb all the feelings across the emotion spectrum. That means empathy, compassion and loving-kindness can be numbed out, too.





Narcissists are exposed by their lack of empathy, compassion, and loving kindness toward their victims. Racists certainly do not have empathy, compassion or kind feelings toward those who have different skin color, different faiths, and different cultural norms.

There are so many books about this aggressive disease written by therapists who know what evils go on — books like “Snakes in Suits” (by Robert Hare),and “The Sociopath Next Door” (by Martha Stout). Stout said that by the year 2000, one person out of every 25 in the United States was a narcissist with sociopathic tendencies. No doubt that number has grown as the Great Divide between racists and non-racists has become greater.

Narcissism was linked to fascism many years ago by the father of bioenergetic therapy, Alexander Lowen, in his outstanding book, “Narcissism — Denial of the True Self.” It’s primarily about a warped relationship to power and authority. He posited that most Americans do not realize what our true self is: It is our bodies and the feelings that register in the body, the only part of us in present time. When a whole group has numbed-out feelings, that means empathy and compassion toward others who are “different” are lost.

Republicans of the Big Lie should not be running our government, maligning our Black and Brown citizens, pushing insurrections that have been deadly, or organizing voter suppression so Blacks and Browns can’t vote easily.

Malignant narcissists also have no love of nature. They see nature as something to be controlled and exploited as well, and they want power over nature so they can use it to gain wealth. They rape and pillage Earth as if she will never rebel, as if her warning signs mean nothing. They are greed-driven patriarchal misogynists, regardless of gender.

Climate change is real and it has been pushed to the brink by those who are divorced from nature, those whose lust and greed has overridden practical common sense and good-hearted wisdom, those egocentric aggressive personalities who deny Earth is in peril.

In 1980, The Journal of The National Medical Association posted an article on PubMed about the connection between narcissism, racism, and fascism. Here’s the link: https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC2552506 .

A “Truth and Reconciliation Program” would address this scourge of racism here, one designed to educate the children of racists and give welcomed voice to victims harmed by racism. Germany implemented such a program, as have many countries in the free world — nationwide. The United States needs truth and reconciliation here, too.

Please petition President Joe Biden and Dr. Jill Biden to start a nationwide “Truth and Reconciliation Program.” Also, contact the like-hearted in Congress to address this so we can put Jim Crow behind us and get on with a healthier collective cultural life.

Piper Devi lives in Nevada City.