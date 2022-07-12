Philip Vardara: Summer clinic aids those who need access to health care

The health-care system in our country is severely fractured! Oh, it is fine if you have great insurance or are wealthy enough to have a concierge medical practice at your disposal. Even if one has Obamacare, the only way it is afforded is if one has both a high deductible and high co-pay. And if you have a family, the situation is even bleaker. Even then, most insurance does not cover dental or vision care!

California CareForce (californiacareforce.org) is a 501(c)(3) non-profit that provides basic care for the under- and non-insured in California. CareForce is returning to western Nevada County for the third time with free dental, vision and medical services.

This year it will be held at Nevada Union High School on July 15 through 17. The gates will open at 5:30 a.m. with admission to the clinic beginning at 7 a.m. All services are first come, first served as capacity allows. No one is turned away!

The 2015 clinic at the Veteran’s Memorial Building in Grass Valley served 559 patients, equaling approximately $250,000 worth of care. The January 2020 clinic at the Nevada County Fairgrounds served 850 people, equaling $347,297.

For 2022, our goal is 1,000 patients.

We know how expensive dental and vision care can be. Lack of dental care can pose a potentially life-threatening health challenge in addition to the daily problems of physical appearance, pain, and difficulty eating.

The No. 1 disease in this country is heart disease, which is linked to poor oral hygiene. This clinic will be doing X-rays, cleanings, fillings and extractions.

Uncorrected vision impairs one’s ability to work, quality of life (think difficulty reading or just enjoying the beauty of nature) and driving or walking safely. Our vision providers do retinal exams and determine prescriptions. If glasses are needed, most patients leave with new free prescription glasses in quality frames of their choice the same day! For the few prescriptions that we cannot fill, we mail them out to a contractor who prepares the lenses, puts them in the frame, and then mails them to the patient. Again, free!

So, how can you help make this clinic a success? It costs close to $90,000 to bring a clinic of this size to Nevada County. Cash is always the best, and, if we raise more than expenses, all “excess” dollars will be in a restricted account dedicated to future clinics in Nevada County. The plan currently is to return in 2024. Donations can be made at californiacareforce.org by selecting the “Donate” button. Be sure to note in the box “2022 Nevada County Clinic.”

Volunteers are needed! The CareForce team requires licensed health-care professionals (in optical, dental, chiropractic, physical therapy, social work, and medical fields) including doctors, nurses, nurse practitioners, physician assistants, EMTs, dentists, oral surgeons, hygienists, and more. We also need general volunteers to help guide our patients and do all the other tasks that support the clinic. The only requirement is to be 18 years old or older, or 16 years old or older if with a parent/guardian.

California CareForce has gone to extraordinary lengths to keep everyone safe and healthy to prevent the spread of COVID-19 within the clinic. If you have been vaccinated, please bring proof with you. We will also be doing rapid testing at the entrance. All patients and volunteers are given N-95 masks and must wear them while inside all the clinic buildings. For additional information, contact Sarina at California CareForce at sarina@californiacareforce.org or 916-749-4170.

Philip Vardara, RN, MSN lives in Penn Valley.