Phil Carville: E-chainsaw works just fine

In recent Letters to the Editor, some people have angrily complained about the new legislation to ban certain lawn and garden equipment with two-cycle engines — engines which operate using a fuel mix of oil and gasoline. They wrote as though there is only one point of view on this matter. Let me offer additional points of view.

Air pollution is a major issue worldwide. Look at cities around the world (India, China, Indonesia, etc.) and see air pollution so dense that visibility is limited to less than a quarter mile, causing cancer, sick kids, ruined lives, etc.

Luckily, California led the nation with a way to reduce vehicle emissions. Because of that leadership, California has cleaner air than 30 years ago. So does the nation, because Detroit now builds with catalytic converters and cleaner engines. We all benefited, and the cost/benefit was overwhelming in favor of cleaner air.

Two-stroke engines burn a combination of oil and gas and as much as 30% of this fuel is released as unburned, highly reactive combustion byproducts — nitric oxide and nitrogen dioxide forming surface ozone, acid rain and smog.

Edmunds (the automotive analysis company) has done studies which compared a two-stroke leaf blower to a Ford 150 Raptor truck with a 411 horsepower V8 engine. Running the leaf blower for a half hour produced the amount of certain hydrocarbon pollution as driving the Raptor 3,887 miles or equal to driving the Raptor from Texas to Anchorage, Alaska. Check it out at http://www.edmunds.com .





Consider 20 million two-stroke engines, running a half hour each day in California. How many times could you drive to the moon and back in your Ford Raptor to equal the pollution of those two-strokes? A half hour vs. 3,887 miles … does that make a point?

I live on property with orchards, pond, pasture, woods, barn, etc. I have four two-stroke chainsaws: three Stihls, one Husky. All good saws.

I recently bought a Makita electric chainsaw, and it is my favorite. Yeah, it is a smaller version than the big Husky, but it is great. Starts right up … never swearing at it like I do when the two-strokes don’t start right up. Walk up to a cut, flip a switch, Makita starts, I cut and then flip the switch off. There will still be professional, powerful Stihls and Huskies, but homeowners will not need or want them.

All the major lawn equipment manufacturers are switching to electric — Husky, Stihl, Deere, Toro, etc. Prices will come down, pollution will go down, noise will go down. It is something called progress.

We all live in a world that is overly politicized. We are either left or right, Antifa or alt-right, Trump or never Trumper … what happened to honest conversation among Americans?

Banning two-stroke engines over time is not a bad thing. Compare it to what the automakers and the oil industry were saying about catalytic converters 30 years ago. Over time, we will find out that electric lawn products, even chain saws, will be fine in the future.

Phil Carville lives in Grass Valley.