Kerstin Ronsiek: Trees are not main problem for PG&E

I am writing this because I am greatly alarmed by what is transpiring in my community. Inspectors from a PG&E subcontractor suddenly appeared on my doorstep to let me know they were going to inspect all trees on my property and map them. They needed to do that because of a new ”extensive vegetation management” mandate by the California Public Utilities Commission.

At the same time as they measured and mapped my trees, they proceeded to mark them for removal with spray paint without talking to me. The decision to take down my trees was made for me without my input.

This would rob me of the land I have come to enjoy and live for, clear out old growth trees in the area along Shady Creek, destroy bird and animal habitat and cause enormous erosion problems that they will not address. The removals would be done within two weeks.

I have been shattered by this, and I sleep only a few hours per night. Neighborhoods beyond mine are in fear and on edge. My community has worked hard to be fire wise. We continually keep our lands clear of brush and understory, and we weed eat during the early summer.

PG&E’s easement through my and my neighbor’s property is completely clear. I have previously always worked with inspectors, and sometimes even called them about dying trees along the power line.





Once the trees are marked, the land owner will get a “walk-through.” At that time I asked for some information about the vegetation mandate and was told it was all on the internet. It tells PG&E to take out “dead, deceased, dying or defective trees that could harm power lines or equipment.” Any tree beyond their easement of 24 feet will be inspected if it is tall enough to fall and strike their power lines.

Our trees are mapped and evaluated, but we do not get a copy of the map or evaluation nor time to get a second opinion. It appears they are determined to find an issue with every tree.

I asked if we could negotiate, since I understand I have certain trees that have problems. I was told that I could not. I had to agree on all removals or refuse. I was never informed about other possibilities or solutions.

Nor are we informed about what refusing means or what consequences that would have other than that they supposedly don’t touch our trees at this moment.

Some landowners are promised that a certain tree will not be touched but come home later to find it taken down. Others are bullied into signing papers that allow these tree projects. Otherwise, they are told, they will be liable for PG&E’s unprotected wires and a possible fire event like Paradise.These strong-armed tactics are causing people to agree with what they otherwise would not.

The Public Utilities Commission’s wording in the ordinance allows for wide interpretations. PG&E is using that to sow confusion and take down trees beyond the mandated intention.

Rather than spending money on these wasteful expensive inspections, which are a front to lure the property owners into thinking our trees and forests are the problem, PG&E needs to do what is reasonable: Get information out ahead of time, explain and come to agreements with landowners, remove obvious trees and run insulated wires with circuit safety relays through certain areas. They should also work with landowners and allow reasonable time to bury lines where more suitable.

PG&E’s behavior is putting some landowners under sudden extreme stress. It destroys land and abuses property owners’ rights. Meanwhile, it allows PG&E to escape fundamental responsibilities.

Write your elected officials. Tell your stories. Contact your local county supervisor, your state legislator, your representative in Congress, your senator and the Public Utilities Commission.

Kerstin Ronsiek lives in Nevada City.