Pete Sabey: This is not climate ‘change’

To speak of what is happening on planet Earth as “climate change” is like describing someone falling out of a skyscraper window as experiencing elevation change. Riding up and down the elevator, yes. But falling down the shaft is much more violent, it’s a fatal crash. Earth’s friendly climate is crashing.

Climate change is an euphemism. A similarly comforting euphemism is “global warming.” Sounds cozy — like sitting around a campfire on a chilly night. The globe isn’t warming, it’s on fire.

Euphemisms are false comfort, a lullaby while the house is burning down.

Climate crisis, climate crash, climate collapse and climate chaos are the correct language, and I’m not talking about “politically correct” language but scientific accuracy.

Scientists, who have been warning us for decades, use the language of climate change to avoid being dismissed as alarmists. So they consistently make conservative estimates and scenarios — time and again under-predicting the dire events happening on an almost daily basis.





Would you call a neighbor in a burning apartment house pounding on your door an alarmist? We need to be alarmed, awakened, jolted into action by our desperate plight.

But are we alarmed? Has the latest Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change report shocked us into wakeful action? Seems not.

Recently 220 medical journals jointly warned that climate change is a public health emergency now, and will become catastrophic without concerted international action. All the ways we’ve responded so far simply fall short: Yes, we’ve chipped away at auto fuel standards and future electrification. Good. Solar arrays and wind farms. Good. Improved heating and cooling of our homes. Good. Modest mass transit improvements. All well and good.

But not good enough! We still mine coal, drill for oil, burn natural gas, drive and fly and air condition, “mine” cryptocurrencies at astonishing rates of energy and heat production, and build ever more destructive (and polluting) weapons to fight each other.

The climate is as little concerned about human politics as COVID-19 is unconcerned with human ignorance and stupidity. Peter Paul and Mary sang, “When will they ever learn?”

Instead of fighting each other as warring tribes, we should be joining in common struggle to ward off the worst consequences of our centuries of heedless industrial pollution and mismanagement (trashing!) of our environment.

Those results are almost too familiar to even bear recital: Fires on every continent except Antarctica, which is melting faster and faster. And with the melting of Greenland’s ice cap, the oceans are rising while becoming too acidic and too toxic for much of the planet’s vital seafood stock.

Massive deforestation of Brazil’s rain forest is causing the Gulf Stream to lapse into a torpor that is already creating terrible weather in the form of previously unexperienced fierceness of storms, unprecedented flooding, heat waves, hurricanes and wildfire-created unbreathable air. Extreme weather is not mere climate change.

Even if the vast majority of the human race is pretty decent and well-intended, good intentions have not translated into sacrificial action. All the Abrahamic religions demand care and hospitality for our neighbor, and the stranger within the gates. But we have trouble caring for the distant stranger, even as the pandemic teaches us that vaccine inequity puts all of us, vaccinated or not, under threat of deadlier viral variants.

I would like to hold hands with my brothers and sisters and sing “We shall overcome some day.” I would like to be more optimistic. I would like to ignore the scientific “Code Red for humanity” in the IPCC report.

But “someday” may not come soon enough for humanity to take the radical, cooperative actions that might yet overcome. Scientists keep telling us that by the end of this century we may experience mass extinction — of us, the human race! That’s our kids and grandkids, everyone we love.

Ten years ago at a climate conference keynoted by Bill McKibben, we learned that our only hope for survival is to understand that what we call “fossil fuel” is what nature calls “safe carbon storage.” This means that we must immediately stop all extraction from the ground: No coal, no oil, no natural gas.

The long reign of short-sighted, greed-driven capitalism, notably Big Oil, has resisted every humanity-saving change, choosing instead immediate profit. Fossil fuel companies have a stranglehold over many governmental levers of power. Whether humans can muster the wisdom and will to choose actions to save ourselves remains an open but troubling question. When, if ever, will we ever learn?

Dr. Pete Sabey is a retired marriage and family therapist in Grass Valley.