Pete Sabey: The war on truth

Freud and Jung both referred to war as a collective psychosis. Today, when a psychopathic liar has infected the Republican Party with a shameless War on Truth, would it be fair to say that the GOP is suffering from a collective psychosis?

Two words have been applied to Trump: narcissist and sociopath. The latter is the “modern” term for psychopath, but it sounds much too gentle. I prefer psychopath as more powerfully expressing the extreme pathology. When journalists can casually speak about any number of Republican candidates as “defenders of the Big Lie,” as if that’s a normal and accepted part of our American democracy, then it’s no exaggeration that we are in a War for Truth — and the outcome is far from certain.

Last Thursday, July 21, was unusually crowded with skirmishes in the war on truth — and the war for truth. My focus may have been sharpened because I was working on a dialogue-sermon for the Unitarian Universalist Community on the UU 4th Principle: “The free and responsible search for truth and meaning.” But it should become obvious that the cascade of battles in the War on Truth was not simply my personal perception.

Starting the morning with The Union’s editorial page, in the Hits and Misses, Editorial Board member Thea Hood perfectly exemplified the GOP disregard for truth. She wrote, MISS: “…to the Jan. 6 Committee, who all have the same views…unlike our American system of justice. The Committee only presents information in support of their views….This sham committee is nothing more than political theater.” Really? To support her statement you have to ignore that Adam Kinzinger and Liz Cheney are lifelong Republicans, Cheney being about as far right as you can get. Practically all the witnesses were long-time Trump loyalists and White House insiders. Not to mention that Kevin McCarthy showed his contempt for truth by trying to appoint to the committee at least two of the GOP congressmen who actively supported the insurrection. That’s like putting the defendant on the jury — or to borrow a word from an earlier (Joe) McCarthy era, that’s subversive!

Directly adjacent to Thea Hood was another member of the Editorial Board, columnist Tom Durkin, with “It Can Happen Here,” which radiated credibility clothed in some clever puns: “Real Republicans are hanging in, hoping they can snatch back the Grand Old Party from the jaws of deceit.” Nice. A little farther on Durkin writes, “Quite literally The Big Lie trumps the truth. The truth is irrelevant to Trump and his minions. The ‘truth’ is whatever gets them what they want…The Trumplican Party has abandoned truth in its lust for power.” Granted I’m a card-carrying member of the “pointy-headed intellectual elite” (AKA Progressive), I believe any fair-minded reader would conclude that the Truth was on Durkin’s side of the page.

Staying with July 21, Terry Gross on NPR’s Fresh Air interviewed Maggie Severns, a writer for a new online news source, GRID. Severns co-authored an article about The Conservative Partnership Institute — a benign-sounding name for a dark-money-funded “Clubhouse for Insurrectionists” located near the Capitol. Its main purpose is to churn out a flood of Trumpian lies.

Evening of that same day in the war, both Adam Kinzinger and Liz Cheney, at the end of their summary statements for the eighth hearing of the Jan.6 Committee, made heartfelt pleas that regardless of party loyalty, the Truth be uncovered.

But uncovering the Truth will, by itself, have little power to save our fragile democracy from the creeping forces of totalitarianism if people do not pay attention. It is therefore discouraging to hear that approximately 40% of Republicans tuned in “for parts of a few hearings.” Even for Dems, I think the figure was in the vicinity of 60%. Granted, the hearings were widely discussed on the news. I checked Fox News after one of the hearings and needed to take Pepto-Bismol. Predictably NewsMax was even worse.

Makes me sad to think our nearly 250-year-old experiment with democracy, even with all its unfinished progress toward “a more perfect union,” could disappear in our lifetime. As Durkin said, “It can happen here.”

Dr. Pete Sabey, MFT (ret.) lives in Grass Valley