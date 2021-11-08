Pete Sabey: Inflamed over changing climate and only talk

I’ve made up the word “curmudgination“ for the purposes of this commentary. Definition: To express crusty, curmudgeonly opinions by right of being the oldest guy in any group (move over Webster, OED, Brittanica! It’s my word and I get to define it! You see? You’ve just had an example of curmudgination).

Achieving the status of oldest has definite downsides, but as I approach 87, more often than not I find myself the oldest in any gathering. The only real upside is that I have a right to pontificate to all you youngsters in your 60s and 70s. Other younger youngsters may listen in, no charge.

Today’s curmudgination concerns corruption and constipation in government. Prominent if too obvious examples are ex-President Donald Trump, Brazil’s President Jaier Bolsonaro, and Russia’s President Vladimir Putin. Also standing out is the white supremacist defender of the plantation, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell. Equally obvious are two of the most incongruously powerful people in the United States: Sens. Joe Manchin and Kyrsten Sinema — one in the deep pockets of big coal, and the other deep in the pockets of her ultra-wealthy donors.

These six individuals have the totally disproportionate power to stymie a national and international response to the climate emergency, which simply will not wait for a decade or more of phony and flaccid negotiation. Collectively these six exemplify the corruption and constipation now endemic in human governance that may well spell the end of human existence on this gasping, overheating planet.

At the risk of compromising my curmudgeonly credentials, I will admit that there is probably more kindness and decency in the mass of humanity than there is cruelty and criminality. But anyone who is a reader of The Week might have noticed that there is one small section early in each issue under the heading, “It Wasn’t All Bad.” Amid pages filled with outrageous human behavior are two or three heart-warming little stories.





But other than that, the reportage and opinion in the first nine pages of The Week are pretty disturbing stuff, not recommended for bedtime reading.

It’s always the bad guys who make the news. That is not only due to still widely practiced “bleeds-it-leads” journalism. Truth is, a tiny minority can undo much of the good that humanity displays.

Nearly half a century ago, psychiatrist Scott Peck wrote “People of the Lie.” Were he alive today he might well have written a book called “Party of the Lie.” That is what the once-Grand Old Party of Lincoln has become: The Cult of Untruth whose messiah is the most prolific public liar and con artist in recent memory.

Earlier I asked what we are to call the Corrupt and Constipating Six who stand in the way of the emergency response we desperately need — which good old Joe Biden sincerely wants to implement. ”Mass murderers” is inadequate. How about another non-existent word? “Humaniciders?” But words cannot capture the immensity of the human dilemma.

What this old curmudginator simply cannot understand is this: How is it that the most powerful man on the planet does not have the power to persuade, hammer, bludgeon, or bribe Manchin and Sinema into line? Is it ineptness on Biden’s part, as many in both parties are beginning to say? Or does it show the systemic brokenness of our so-called democratic republic? Maybe even the irreparable ungovernability of the human species.

“If I were in charge,” quoth this curmudginator, “I’d abolish the senseless Electoral College, reapportion and reform the totally dysfunctional Senate, purge the Supreme Court of its stolen seats, and institute the John Lewis Voting Rights Act.” But I’m not in charge. Is anybody?

The deteriorating mental health of more and more of the younger generations may be partly due to the pandemic. But beyond that, I believe, is a loss of faith in the preceding generations to make the planet safe for the young and those yet unborn.

Can I decurmudginate enough to attempt a reassuring word?

Maybe out there are a million Greta Thunbergs poised to take on the looming climate collapse. We can only hope. She shockingly ridiculed the ineptness of her elders with “blah, blah, blah, blah … ” And she is right!

While governments blab away about incremental progress — e.g., Saudi Arabia vaguely targeting “net zero carbon emission by 2060!” — how many unsheltered people died yesterday? How many died of heat stroke or hypothermia? How many desperate immigrants drowned at sea? How many starved because of climate-caused crop failure? How many climate immigrants were created by drought or flood?

And these numbers will grow exponentially in this decade. Let’s hope you don’t have to be old to be a curmudginator.

Dr. Pete Sabey is currently hiding out in his curmudginator cave somewhere in Nevada County.