Pete Sabey: ‘Climacide,’ our common enemy

Suicide is sad. Homicide is horrific. Genocide is inhuman, beyond comprehension. And the debate whether genocide and war crimes are the same is sheer legal nitpicking.

Currently Russian President Vladimir Putin is committing war crimes, which the UN General Assembly has condemned to little effect. NATO is struggling mightily with how to save Ukrainian lives without triggering World War III. And always lurking in the background is the next COVID-19 variant.

To say we are living under the old Chinese curse, “May you live in an interesting time,” is to vastly understate the human tragedy we are witnessing.

It is hard to think of anything more destructive to the environment than modern warfare. Worries about tanks and jet fighter-bombers spewing pollutants into the atmosphere become irrelevant. Dust, smoke, incredible waste of precious resources, devastated housing and infrastructure, probably in the trillions of dollars, and, worst of all, human lives and wildlife and habitat trashed. Chernobyl and the largest nuclear power plant in Europe were occupied by Russian troops, endangering the delicate safety protocols. These facts alone deserve universal alarm and intervention.

I needed a word to describe the frightening plight humanity finds itself in, so I coined the word “climacide.” Just to be safe, I Googled the term, which my computer kept trying to convert to “climaxed.” But with persistence I discovered that others had beaten me to it, and for the same reason: “Climate change” is just too gentle a phrase. It cries out for rebranding.

But a change in terminology isn’t remotely enough. The Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (UN scientific climate panel, 2007 Nobel Prize) recently issued a Code Red alarm about how little time humanity has left — no longer to even reverse climate change but to try to stave off some of the more catastrophic effects that loom over us if we continue on our present course. Tragically, this urgent report has been almost eclipsed in public and governmental consciousness by the senseless Ukraine war.

In the face of human-caused climate collapse, warfare of any kind, including the vast resources that go into military preparedness in the name of national security, shows the absurdity and irrationality of war. Think what the resources squandered on war could achieve if even 80% were devoted to a Manhattan Project-size crash program to convert to renewable energy!

But rationality, and what I believe is the essential goodness of the vast majority of humans, may not be sufficient to stop Putin and dictators like him from recklessly foreclosing the human future.

Whether or not the calculating, cold-hearted former KGB operative has lost it or just doesn’t care — maybe both at once — Putin must be stopped. But how? Conceivably some Kremlin insider might try to assassinate Putin. But recall the failed bomb plot against Hitler. Putin is possibly even more paranoid. Small odds of success there.

My imagination, desperately casting about for a solution, any solution, quickly concludes that nuking the Kremlin to get Putin is a non-starter — quite apart from innocent Muscovite civilians being killed.

For a chilling history of U.S. attempts to kill heads of state we considered dangerous, see Stephen Kinzer’s “Last Word” in the March 25 edition of The Week. Regime change never seems to work out the way we intended, and usually makes things worse. Think Cuba and Chile and Iran and Iraq, and too many more.

So where lies hope?

Recently a historian on NPR drew comparisons between the U.S. Civil War and Putin’s war. That sounded really far out. But apparently Southerners were willing to die to defend slavery but were unwilling to be taxed for it. According to that analysis, it was Northern willingness to fight and be taxed that made the difference. It came down to economics.

So, by analogy, the intensity of Russia’s financial collapse in the face of sanctions might, just might, lead to the failure of Putin’s war. Except that in this case, willingness to be taxed comes down to Europe foregoing Russian gas and oil — the billion-dollar-a-day revenue by which Putin’s military is financed. That is a huge pill for Europe to swallow.

Or perhaps Putin’s health, rumored to be failing, will allow nature to intervene. Either would be great if it happened. Then the question remains: Can we finally all get together to fight our common enemy, climacide? What are the odds?

Dr. Pete Sabey is a retired marriage and family therapist living in Grass Valley