Pete Sabey: A pregnant question

“Are you now, or have you ever been…?” Those of us who make up the dominant demographic in Nevada County (Old!) will easily fill in the last word of that question: “a Communist.” We recall only too well the bad old days of McCarthyism during the Red Scare of the 1950s. Those who could not or would not respond under oath “I am not now, nor have I ever been a communist” were hounded out of careers, blacklisted in Hollywood and generally terrorized.

Let me re-frame the question for 2022. “Are you now, or have you ever been pregnant?” As a heterosexual white cisgender male I can answer without hesitation: “I am not now, nor have I ever been pregnant.” Silly question, you say? Pretty self evident, you say? I couldn’t agree more.

Ah, but I have “been through” four pregnancies with my first wife. I have four adult children to prove it. My point is that going through one’s partner’s pregnancy and being pregnant are orders of magnitude different.

Of course I was not oblivious of my partner’s bouts of morning sickness, backaches, fatigue, and other obvious “inconveniences” that are part of pregnancy. What I could not possibly experience is what it means for a woman to give over her body to nine months of nurturing another life, which some women have described as a time of relentless malaise and misery; some as having a parasite within that continually drains sustenance and energy from every waking and sleepless moment. This is especially true if the pregnancy is a result of incest or rape and the woman can’t afford to travel to a place where abortion is legal. The number of women in this plight is large, and growing.

Granted there are many women who have longed for a child who endure everything in joyful anticipation, and some women suffer less than most through sheer biological luck. I have no statistics to cite, but from what I have learned, this is not the experience of the majority of women.

In the case of the pregnancies I “went through,” my first wife and I practiced family planning; all four children were desired and welcomed. But as a never-pregnant male there simply is no way I could comprehend the actual inner experience of my pregnant partner.

It may be obvious where this is going. The stolen majority of the Supreme Court has trashed Roe v. Wade. Red states are practically stampeding to curtail, if not virtually abolish, a woman’s right to choose whether to continue a pregnancy. This constitutes a modern-day form of involuntary servitude. And who is imposing this on American women? Mostly white male politicians–and a small but vocal cohort of women bowing down to patriarchy and the oppressive teachings of so-called evangelical pastors. Androcentrism and misogyny are the operative principles.

What gives men the right to impose nine months of involuntary pregnancy on countless abused women, or those who have all the children they can afford to raise? (The situation is the more egregious since those who claim to be pro-life provide little in support once the fetus becomes a baby.) I believe there is nothing on God’s green earth that gives men this right.

You could describe the current situation as the Red Scare of the 21st century. And if political prognosticators are right, that Republicans will regain control of the House of Representatives, we will be faced with another nasty period of McCarthyism (the appalling Kevin).

We could debate forever when “Life” begins. My own reading of the Bible is that life begins when the new-born draws its first breath. Without further debating that point, I declare here that I AM PRO-LIFE: I oppose war, capital punishment, slavery (theft of another’s life and labor), and the involuntary servitude that state-imposed child-bearing inflicts on many women–especially the poor and people of color.

Commentators are saying that the short attention span of the American voting public may dissipate the anger initially generated by the reversal of Roe v. Wade. Further, surveys suggest that enthusiasm about voting in the critical 2022 midterms is especially low among the youngest voters and blacks. As if it isn’t their futures that are most endangered! And women have so much at stake.

Never have I hoped more passionately that the pundits prove to be wrong.

Dr. Pete Sabey is a retired Marriage and Family Therapist living in Grass Valley.