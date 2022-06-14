Peggy Laird: There’s so much to see in D.C.

Recently, my husband and I compared notes and realized it has been over 30 years since we visited Washington, D.C. So we packed our bags, made on-line reservations at the many Smithsonians, and off we went.

We probably should have booked another week, as we were not able to do and see all that we wanted. But we carved a wide swath visiting whatever monuments and museums we were able to do in a week.

Highlights: We scheduled (well in advance) a tour of the Capitol through our representative. The intern guiding us through the Capitol rooms was new at his job, and we felt he lacked a little in knowledge about the history of the building, the amazing statues in the rotunda, some misinformation that a more seasoned docent might have known. But despite that, we totally enjoyed the tour. It’s just so awesome to be there where so much history has taken place.

The Holocaust Museum was definitely the most impressive of the Smiths we visited. It’s a little off the beaten path, at the south end of the Mall. We had pre-tickets, thank goodness. The line was quite long. They take you up the elevator to the third floor. Starting from the third floor, working your way down, the museum takes you chronologically from the 1930s and Hitler’s rise to power, to the end of World War II in 1945 on the first floor.

It’s of course depressing, graphic and what more can I say? “Never again” … we can only hope. The museum is so well done, you come away with a better understanding and actual images of what happened.

The African American Museum, on the south end of the Mall, was very good. Lots of tributes to Black American athletes, sports icons, comedians and more. Graphics are excellent.

The Spy Museum is somewhat new. It was fun and a bit quirky. Kids would probably like this one.

Several museums are closed, including the Asian Art Museum and others. We were very disappointed that the Air & Space Museum was closed. It is under renovation. It will be huge when re-opened. A large city block is under construction in the middle of the Mall.

We took the Metro to the Air & Space Museum (a Smithsonian, but not the one on the Mall) out to Chantilly Va. — a day’s journey for a ho-hum museum. We might be a bit calloused, as we’ve seen so many of these air museums. They have the Lindbergh, the Connie and many other old and new planes. I especially liked the spacecraft part of the museum, John Glenn’s capsule, etc. My husband liked the old planes!

Our final day was at the American History Museum. I wish we had more time there, as it has multi levels of Americana. So many things that we would say, “yes, I remember that.” That part was fun.

What I did not appreciate were the placards and sayings in bold print in so many displays that conveyed a very left-wing, progressive bias. I could recite many examples, but here’s a few: So many displays were intent on talking about “white suppression,” “gender bias,” “women’s rights” …

There was a display of a ’50s prom dress. The placard said something about, “Black girls were not able to go to proms.”

There was a display of new time saving devices in the ’50s, like the microwave, electric can openers, etc. The placard in bold said these new time-saving devices meant the woman of the home had to learn how to cook better food and clean their houses better.

What? This is crazy! That was not what the ’50s were about. But the Smithsonian keepers of this wonderful American institution obviously have an agenda of their own. How sad. Display after display had this same bias. There was hardly a display that didn’t have a qualifier …”Yes, the Midwest grew umpteen bushels of wheat, but the Blacks (or women, or whatever) weren’t allowed to grow wheat,“ or lived in substandard housing 150 years ago.

I wonder what James Smith, the founder of the Smithsonians, would say about this?

There is virtually no suggestion that maybe today’s Americans are not all racist, horrible people. Quite the opposite in their placards in bold in the displays. As you go through, there is so much to read that most people read the white placards in bold, and move on. So it’s pretty much another indoctrination from the left for most visitors.

Still, it’s our Capitol. I encourage you to go there with an open mind, take the good and leave the bad on the cutting floor!

Peggy Laird lives in Nevada City.