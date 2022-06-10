Pauline Nevins: A lifetime of royal memories

My ears prick up when Britain’s royalty is mentioned so you can image their condition as this month, the United Kingdom and 54 Commonwealth nations celebrate the queen’s Platinum Jubilee — 70 years on the throne.

I grew up in England watching grainy newsreels of Queen Elizabeth II and her two young children, Charles and Anne, frolicking with at least 10 Welsh Corgis. Balmoral Castle — their 50,000-acre Scottish estate — loomed in the background. A decade later the queen would give birth to two more sons: Andrew and Edward.

I was 7 years old when on a damp February evening in 1952, my older sister, Sheila, and I walked arm-in-arm toward her friend Barbara’s house. We were reciting poetry out loud as we often did. That night it was Sheila’s favorite poem, “Daffodils,” by William Wordsworth. “I wander lonely as a cloud …” we began in unison.

Our voices echoed in the eerie silence. We’d soon learn why the gas-lit streets were quiet. The BBC had canceled all broadcasts. Our 57-year-old King George had died.

The following year our town, like every other in Britain, was consumed with preparing for the coronation of Elizabeth, the King’s 25-year-old daughter. Colorful streamers and Union Jacks of all sizes stretched across narrow streets and hung from rooftops. Coronation committees were formed — parades were planned, bonfires and fireworks would be lit on village greens, and church bells would ring out across the land.

On Coronation Day, tables and chairs were hauled out of brick row houses and lined up in the road ready for street parties. I sat shoulder to shoulder with the rest of the neighborhood kids and wolfed down cake and ice cream. The coronation mug and spoon the council gave to each child is long gone. Nothing lasted in our house.

I have the queen’s uncle, Edward VIII, to thank for the cake and ice cream. Edward’s abdication led to the crowning of his younger brother George — the queen’s father — which made Elizabeth heir to the throne. I was reminded while watching “The Crown” on television how mesmerized the world was by all this royal drama.

Although the abdication happened before my time — 86 years ago to be exact — I learned all about it, and never forgot how important it was. Edward’s cavalier attitude towards duty to country has been contrasted with that of the queen’s. Some say she will never abdicate — that she’ll honor the oath she made to govern the rest of her life.

It looks like the queen may keep that promise. Winston Churchill was her first prime minister. Across the pond, Harry S. Truman was president. Elizabeth has seen 14 prime ministers and 12 presidents come and go. There are two presidents she has reason to remember —both named Bush.

When visiting George H. W. Bush at the White House, the queen, who is 5-4, was led to a podium that was so high that only her hat was visible. Her speech was labeled “the talking hat.” I can hear the collective gasp from the Brits.

Fast forward 16 years and another Bush is president. Famous for his gaffs, “W” did not disappoint. When referring to a visit the queen had made decades earlier, George W. praised the monarch saying, “You helped our nation celebrate its bicentennial in 177 — uh, in 1976” —quickly correcting his aging of Her Majesty by 200 years. The president then winked at the queen of England. Winked!

Although Elizabeth’s pledge was to govern her whole life, who could blame her if she did step down? A few years ago the Netherland’s 75-year-old Queen Beatrix handed the crown to her son, Prince Willem-Alexander.

The British throne has been elusive to Queen Elizabeth’s 73-year-old heir, Prince Charles. I remember a political cartoon in which Charles shows his mother the article about the abdication of Queen Beatrix. The caption read: “Have you seen this, Mummy?”

At times, I have been referred to as “the queen.” It stems, I’m told, from my habit of raising my nose before saying something self-righteous. To cement this perception I was given a gift of a 2-inch square alabaster fridge magnet. Below the embossed crown are the words, “Don’t treat me any differently than you would the Queen.”

In response, I offer these words (nose raised) — spoken by the queen in The Crown: “For better or worse, the crown has landed on my head.”

Pauline Nevins is the author of the memoir, “Fudge” The Downs and Ups of a Biracial, Half-Irish British War Baby, and Bonkers for Conkers,“ a compilation of personal essays. She can be reached at paulinenevins.com. She lives in Colfax.