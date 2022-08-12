Pauli Halstead: Wildfire prevention sales tax — Do we really need it?

The Nevada County Board of Supervisors voted 4-1 to place the “Wildfire Prevention, Emergency Services and Disaster Readiness,” a half-cent sales tax, on the November ballot. The purpose of the measure would be to save lives by improving evacuation routes, reduce fuel load, increase law enforcement regarding unauthorized camping and illegal campfires, and improve all-hazards disaster readiness.

In the current 2021-2022 Nevada County Adopted Budget, Strategic Goals and Board Objectives, Emergency Preparedness Services are already budgeted for. See pages 1-17.

“Lead the community in all hazards planning, preparedness, response, and recovery with a focus on wildfire. Do this by focusing on improving countywide evacuation safety, continuing to strengthen early alert and warning systems, creating more defensible space around properties and roadways, engaging residents in emergency preparedness and fire-safe land stewardship, leading the community in recovery from Federally declared disasters and by mitigating the Impact of Public Safety and Power Shutoff Events.”

The question then becomes, do we really need to add a sales tax increase in the midst of rising food costs, high gas prices, and extremely high rents? Perhaps county elected officials, the CEO’s office, and department heads should consider re-prioritizing current budget expenditures.

Message from County Executive Officer: “Our mission ‘to work with the community to develop sound and innovative public policy, provide strong leadership and deliver excellent services in a fiscally responsible manner.’” — Alison Lehman.

Organizational Excellence: “I am committed to a high-performance work culture in order to deliver excellent public service that our residents expect and deserve. We continually seek to improve the way we conduct business most efficiently.” — Alison Lehman

Budget and Fiscal Policies: “As departments prepared their 2021-22 budget requests for consideration by the Temporary Ad Hoc Budget Subcommittee, they were guided by budget and fiscal policies as adopted by the County Board of Supervisors to ensure prudent County fiscal management and the provision of a sustainable level of core services to the public.”

Expenditures by cost category:

$118,357,482, Salaries and Benefits = 39%*

$83,851,022, Services and Supplies = 28%

$57,947,866, Other Charges = 19%

$12,079,969, Overhead Costs = 4%

$26,638,158, Capital Assets = 9%

$50,275,522, Other Financing Activities = 17%

($49,385,039), Interfund Activity = (16%)

$100,000, Contingency = zero percent

$299,864,980l, Total Expenses

*I am not aware that in any normal corporation or business the payroll and benefits expense is 39%, This seems way too high.

$32.4 million, General Fund balance

$25.7 million, Total cost of county pensions

$41,079 = Nevada County 2020 per capita income

$74,158 = Median household income

Yearly salary of elected officials and county department heads

Total pay and benefits:

$460,469, County CEO, Alison Lehman

$336,788, Assistant CEO

$413,249, Sheriff

$388,191, Chief Information Officer

$329,692, District Attorney

$376,180, County Counsel

$287,421, Chief of Probation

$368,816, Community Development Director

$356,704, Director of Public Works

$320,196, Director of Health and Human Services

$252,948, Director of Public Health

$308,714, Director of Building

$288,673, Director of Planning

$277,017, Registrar of Voters

$282,041, Treasurer-Tax Collector

$64,788, Board of Supervisors

Contractor’s salary by resolution:

$486,627, new Public Health Officer, Dr. Sherilynn Cooke, who has an 18-month contract. The public health officer is not required to live in the county.

Performance Measurement:

Following the board’s January planning workshop, and subsequent adoption of the Board Objectives, numerous efforts get underway to identify initiatives and performance measures and allocate resources to those objectives.

Are we maintaining the county’s financial stability and core services as outlined in the Strategic Goals and Board Objectives? These would be: emergency preparedness; economic development; broadband; cannabis; housing; homelessness.

I am all for fire safety. It is and should be high priority. Can we make improvements? Sure! However, considering the gap in salaries between the county executive office and department heads, as compared to per capita income and median household income, it is imperative that when the community votes on this measure, it takes into consideration previous fiscal responsibility.

Maybe it’s time to re-prioritize the budget and demand more fiscal responsibility from our county leadership. Adding one more half-cent sales tax to burden already stretched households and businesses seems pretty out of line.

Pauli Halstead lives in Nevada City