Pauli Halstead: The illegal burning of trash

On Feb. 9, CalFire, Air Quality Management and the Nevada County Sheriff’s Office responded to calls around 7:30 a.m. regarding unattended burn piles of garbage and trash at 10780 East Bennett Road.

Toxic smoke was drifting into Grass Valley neighborhoods. Videos of the burning piles were posted on Facebook revealing burning tires, shopping carts, plastic items, rusty cans, medication containers, large logs, and other debris. The flames were alarmingly close to a forested area near the previous Bennett Fire of last year.

Joe Fish, at Nevada County Air Quality Management, said a caller had phoned to report the smoke. An investigation has revealed that the property in question, formerly owned by Rica Kids LLC (Rise Valley Inc.), was sold Jan. 19 to Pine View Homes LLC, located in La Canada Flintridge. The principle contact for Pine View Homes is Arthur R. Aslanian.

The videos revealed that much of the trash, except the piles of logs, had come from homeless camps in the area. Let’s not be too hasty to blame the homeless, however. Homeless do not take the trouble of hauling their trash into piles. They just move on and leave the trash behind.

The burning question is, who took the time to place the trash and garbage into the piles and who would benefit from getting rid of it? It’s apparent that whoever did this did not want to haul it to the landfill. Burning must have seemed the least expensive option.





Joe Fish is adamant that burning trash is illegal. Only green waste can be burned. Everyone knows this! In addition to the burning of trash being illegal, whoever did this had no consideration for the community in which the toxic smoke drifted that morning, including toward children boarding buses for school.

Sperry Commercial’s advertisement on the property stated: “An approximately 54-acre residential development site lying adjacent to Grass Valley city limits and directly in the path of development. County zoning is currently light industrial/business park. However, the property lies in the city’s “near term” sphere of influence with a general plan designation of urban medium density, allowing four to eight dwelling units per acre, or a maximum of 353 units on 44 acres with about nine acres planned for light industrial development. Due to varied topography and environmentally sensitive areas, development will most likely be clustered or consist of single family detached and attached homes, duplexes, townhouses, condos and apartments. The city has already funded a large environmental study on this property due to their interest in providing a well-located site that may accommodate a sizeable addition of sorely needed housing.“

ENVIRONMENTAL STUDY

The California Department of Toxic Substances Control and the city of Grass Valley signed a voluntary cleanup agreement in March 2018 for the department to oversee the preparation and approval of a RAW and associated activities, including compliance with the California Environmental Quality Act and public participation activities. The site is a former sulpheret works that is contaminated with arsenic and lead. The draft final RAW proposes to excavate approximately 8,600 cubic yards of material and consolidate it into a containment cell.

There is now a current plan to develop the subject property, which is adjacent to Empire Mine State Park. In a letter to Tom Last, dated Nov. 23, 2021, Dan Lubin, environmental scientist, Sierra District State Parks, wrote: “DPR was not informed that the parcels along East Bennett Road are now considered to fall within the Grass Valley sphere of influence, nor that the zoning description was changed to urban medium density residential.”

He went on to say, “DPR was also not included as a stakeholder in the planning effort in 2020 by the city of Grass Valley to update the general plan.”

There is much concern that land disturbance from developing the parcels could affect hydrological processes, wildlife, noise, air quality, recreation and aesthetics. These last remaining wetlands in Grass Valley contribute critical adjacent habitat for resident migratory songbirds, waterfowl, birds of prey, coyotes, bear, bobcats, mountain lions and rare California plants.

To put Grass Valley at risk, especially after last year’s Bennett Fire, is negligent and totally without consideration for the community. Lighting a pile of trash, and then leaving it unattended is certainly grounds for arrest in my opinion (arson comes to mind). CalFire has begun an investigation, but the report is not completed.

Burning is always prohibited inside the city limits of Nevada City and Grass Valley, but as we know, smoke drifts. Perhaps it’s time to reconsider burning in the spheres of influence as well.

Everyone is concerned about fire danger, not to mention toxic smoke. Irresponsible folks who burn toxic materials need to be arrested and fined. No exceptions!

Joe Fish stated he will require the owner to fence and gate the property. He also said it is his goal that something like this never happens again.

Pauli Halstead lives in Nevada City.