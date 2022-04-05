Pauli Halstead: More need to be in loop with East Bennett development plan

Editor’s note: This is the second of two parts.

Due to a trash fire at 10780 East Bennett on Feb. 9, I became aware that the property had just closed escrow in January to Pine View Homes LLC, owned by Timothy Snow.

Years earlier, the property had been tagged as a brownfield toxic cleanup site and this was the reason it had never been considered for residential development. The property lies in the Grass Valley sphere of influence and is poised for annexation.

On Oct. 13, 2021, Snow submitted a conceptual site plan through Millennium Planning and Engineering (Rob Wood) to Lance Lowe (Grass Valley Community Development Department). The previous day, the city Development Review Committee reviewed the project proposal.

∎ “A neighborhood meeting is recommended prior to submission of a formal application.”

∎ “A historical survey shall be prepared.”

∎ “Contact with the Empire Mine State Park staff is recommended, considering drainage from this site to the park property will occur.”

∎ “A final cleanup plan is required by the State Department of Toxic Substances prior to development.”

The site is a former sulphuret works contaminated with arsenic and lead. The draft final removal action work plan proposes to excavate approximately 8,600 cubic yards of material and consolidate it into a containment cell. Since there is not a current development plan for the site, the subsequent steps for public review, approval and implementation of the plan are not being scheduled to proceed at this time.

http://www.envirostor.dtsc.ca.gov/public/profile_report?global_id=29100019

One of the questions the applicant asked was, “Based on the city’s knowledge of the site and general vicinity, are there any significant or unusual challenges or known significant impacts?”

City response: “Other than arsenic and lead contamination, staff is not aware of any development constraints associated with the properties.”

However, it is well documented that the state Department of Parks and Recreation, which oversees Empire Mine State Historic Park, directly adjacent and to the south of the proposed project, since 2013 has made the county aware of its concerns “regarding the development plans for these parcels as this project could significantly impact the State Park.”

Now the proposed reopening of the Idaho-Maryland Mine adds an additional layer of concern for the park. Both adjacent projects would not only significantly impact the park, but also residential neighborhoods, existing businesses, and traffic along East Bennett.

In 2001 the Department of Parks and Recreation acquired 40 acres along East Bennett to preserve the natural resources of the wet meadow and riparian habitat, the “Bennett Street Grasslands” immediately across the road from the planned development. “Two decades of investment in restoration projects at the Grasslands focused on grassland, wetland, and riparian ecosystem health have been carried out by department personnel, volunteer groups and local school groups.”

Future development of these parcels has the high potential for significant impacts to wildlife, hydrological processes, aesthetics and overall ecosystem and park health. Also, rare plant species exist on the proposed development property that need to be protected. The site also hosts indigenous grinding stones, which need careful preservation. Tribal leaders would have to be present when the toxic material is removed.

In 2013, a previous CEQA process addressed a potential low-income housing development on the property. On Nov. 6, 2013, the Department of Parks and Recreation submitted a letter to the Nevada County Community Development Agency “regarding future development of these parcels, which detailed significant resource concerns as well as potential impacts to the Bennett Street Grasslands area of Empire Mine Historic State Park.”

The Nevada County Planning Department corresponded in 2016 that Parks and Recreation would be notified of any future project proposals or planning efforts related to those parcels. The state’s department was not notified, however, of the zoning change to urban medium residential.

The Department of Parks and Recreation was also not included as a stakeholder in the planning effort in 2020 by the city of Grass Valley to update the 2020 General Plan, nor were they notified of a development review planning meeting on Oct. 12, 2021, “wherein a significant housing and industrial development project at the site was proposed by Millennium Engineering.”

In a Nov. 23, 2021, letter to Tom Last, State Parks environmental scientist Dan Lubin requested “to be notified and included as a stakeholder in future planning efforts, reviews of development, and project proposals, and environmental reviews pertaining to lands adjacent to Empire Mine State Historic Park within the city of Grass Valley and its sphere of influence, and within the watersheds of South Fork Wolf Creek, and Little Wolf Creek, which traverses park lands.”

As discussions of the conceptual housing development move forward, the public needs to be informed of meetings on topics that would significantly impact the health and well-being of Grass Valley residents. How we got this far without any knowledge of the proposed development and its potential impacts to the park and the community needs review.

Pauli Halstead is a Nevada City resident.