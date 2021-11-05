Pauli Halstead: Placing the homeless — Landlords are done footing the bill

A couple of weeks ago I got a call from a friend of mine who has placed HOME Team and Nevada County clients as tenants on her property. She had frequently communicated to the HOME Team that a male client was problematic (drinking and verbally abusive and threatening to her). The tenant refused to pay rent after the five months of Hospitality House support payments stopped.

Given all of this, she requested the HOME Team remove him, to no avail. Finally, she refused rent offered by Hospitality House and gave him a 30-day notice to move.

In this instance, the HOME Team, knowing she wanted this individual off her property, continued to take the tenant shopping (he purchased more alcohol), thus enabling him to stay, continue to be abusive, and not take responsibility for his actions.

I spoke with Nancy Baglietto, executive director of Hospitality House and president of the Nevada County Continuum of Care, about the situation. At the end of the conversation, she promised to personally call the landlord and work toward removing the tenant to a new location.

To date, she has not called the landlord and has not followed through. Now the landlord has no other option than to file an unlawful detainer, a court process to remove the tenant.





Hospitality House, the HOME Team, FREED, and the county have lost credibility in the community for not following through with services and providing sufficient post-housing support for clients. There seems to be no consistent and integrated program for support services and mitigating problems when they arise.

Disregarding the personal safety and well-being of a property owner and their other tenants in favor of an abusive client is beyond unacceptable. No landlord should have to be a social worker or mental health specialist on top of providing housing.

Unfortunately, this has happened consistently with landlords over the years with no improvements in policies and procedures when placing high risk clients.

Suggested solutions:

1. Create a master lease and a tenancy program that works for everyone (the landlord, the client and the placement agency). Build the exit plan into the program if the client/tenant is non-compliant.

2. Training of housing specialists needs to include, knowledge of lease agreements, resolving problems in a timely manner, and professionalism and ethics in collaborating with landlords.

3. Reimbursement for damages. The placing agency needs to return the unit in the condition in which it was rented. This expense has to be covered by the placing agency. Landlords cannot afford to foot the bill for lost rent, damages to property and court costs.

4. Placing agencies cannot hide behind HIPPA. Landlords are entitled to know the medical history of client and how these issues may impact the ability of client to maintain housing. The client needs to sign a Release of Information so all health issues that may impact the tenancy are disclosed. The landlord has a right to refuse a client/tenant based on this knowledge.

4). Creating Safe Ground Camps is a solution for those who cannot succeed in housing. Multiple solutions are needed to solve homelessness. The county will never be able to build enough housing for addicts and mentally disabled clients. Yet they still need shelter, food, water and on-site services. Let the HOME team monitor the extremely disabled in one or two locations. The HOME team grant budget, through Behavioral Health, should go towards Safe Ground Camp programs. Other cities, including Sacramento, are now implementing Safe Ground Camps. The county continues to ignore this solution.

The county must care for the disabled on its own dime. This is the responsibility of Health and Human Services and Behavioral Health, not landlords.

While Housing First is a buzzword that sounds good, a landlord cannot accept mentally disabled clients, or people who are still using drugs. A mentally challenged or addicted individual is not likely able to pay rent, keep the place clean, or get along with other tenants. They need consistent and long-term support.

Without landlords, the county, Hospitality House, the Booth Center and other agencies will not be able to house the homeless.

My suggestion is the Continuum of Care, the county, and all placing agencies have one master program so everyone is on the same page. If this is done, rebuilding valuable relationships with landlords can be accomplished.

Pauli Halstead lives in Nevada City.