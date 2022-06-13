Pauli Halstead: Need more information on early COVID treatment

Hopefully, our Nevada County health officials will begin to really educate people. COVID-19 cases are spiking again. I see no information forthcoming on early treatment protocols, save the links on the county website recommending hard to obtain Molnupiravir and Paxlovid, which come with side numerous effects and contraindications.

Some people in Nevada County do not have access to prescribing physicians, nor are they even aware of the Test to Treat program. Nevada County should let them know.

Currently, the FDA is being sued because it’s always been legal for physicians to prescribe off-label drugs (previously approved by the FDA). The FDA and our elected leaders cannot pick and choose which off-label drugs doctors can and cannot prescribe.

The right to prescribe off-label drugs, especially in the face of severe illness and death has always been between the doctor and the patient with “informed consent.”

This is the bedrock of the doctor-patient relationship, and Nevada County Public Health Officer Dr. Sherilynn Cooke should know this very well.

I believe my brother-in-law died in a hospital because there was no choice of treatment, even when we requested an alternative. He was intubated and put on Remdesivir, and it was quickly downhill from there. This is the forced protocol in hospitals these days for those with severe COVID-19 illness.

Why is Nevada County Public Health still recommending the mRNA products, which were developed for the original Wuhan strain? Their effectiveness at stopping spread has greatly waned.

Let’s start spreading some truth and some better early treatment information. This is what Nevada County Public Health should be doing at this point.

Pauline Halstead lives in Nevada City.

Editor’s note: Prescribing off-label drugs puts physicians at higher risk of malpractice suits, and promoting off-label drugs can lead to criminal prosecution. Current vaccines remain effective at lessening the seriousness of COVID-19. Fully vaccinated people are half as likely to catch the disease and eight times less likely to die from it, according to the CDC.