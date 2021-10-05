Pauli Halstead: Monoclonal antibodes for early treatment of COVID-19 — what you need to know

Are there any early treatments for those who have contracted COVID-19? I have learned recently that the only treatment Nevada County health officials recommend are monoclonal antibodies, which are available via your physician’s prescription at Sierra Nevada Hospital.

First of all, it’s very important, at the first sign of feeling ill, to get tested. You may have to wait for two or three days for your results, but that does not mean you should wait for treatment.

Call your doctor immediately and work out a treatment plan. Ask for a prescription for monoclonal antibodies. Time is of the essence so the disease does not progress to the need for hospitalization. Monoclonal antibodies should be given within the first seven days of symptoms. There are several monoclonal antibody products in use, so ask your doctor which ones are being used at the hospital.

What are monoclonal antibodies and how do they work?

The Federal Food and Drug Administration expanded the emergency use authorization for the combined monoclonal antibody products administered together to include post-exposure prophylaxis in select individuals for the prevention of COVID-19 infection. Monoclonal antibody therapy, while still investigational, is now available to treat patients that meet the inclusion criteria.





Once you know the name of the specific monoclonal antibody being used at Sierra Memorial, you can Google the FDA fact sheet for more information on them. What does the fine print say on investigational products authorized under the FDA’s emergency use authorization? These are not approved drugs, rather they are still experimental. The drug company must declare that it is not known whether their product is safe and effective for the treatment of post-exposure prophylaxis of COVID.

The following is what the FDA fact sheet tells us about two monoclonal antibody products:

https://www.fda.gov/drugs/drug-safety-and-availability/fda-authorizes-bamlanivimab-and-etesevimab-monoclonal-antibody-therapy-post-exposure-prophylaxis

“The U.S. Food and Drug Administration today revised the emergency use authorization (EUA) for bamlanivimab and etesevimab, administered together, to include emergency use as post-exposure prophylaxis (prevention) for COVID-19 in adults and pediatric patients (12 years of age and older weighing at least 40 kg) who are at high risk for progression to severe COVID-19, including hospitalization or death. Bamlanivimab and etesevimab are monoclonal antibodies. Monoclonal antibodies are laboratory-made proteins that mimic the immune system’s ability to fight off harmful pathogens, such as viruses like SARS-CoV-2.

“In this revision of the EUA, bamlanivimab and etesevimab, administered together, are authorized for use after exposure to the virus and are not authorized for pre-exposure prophylaxis to prevent COVID-19 before being exposed to the SARS-CoV-2 virus. Health care providers should review the fact sheet for detailed information about use of this therapy for post-exposure prophylaxis.

“The monoclonal antibodies cannot be administered to patients who are already hospitalized, require oxygen therapy due to COVID-19, or who are on chronic oxygen therapy due to non-covid morbidity. Other important information for these trials, including other outcomes and side effect information, is available in the health care provider fact sheet.”

Dr. Brian Evens, at Sierra Memorial Hospital, recommends reviewing studies from the Cochrane Library. The following is what one study on many monoclonal antibodies concluded regarding their efficacy:

“SARS‐CoV‐2‐neutralising monoclonal antibodies for treatment of COVID‐19”

https://www.cochranelibrary.com/cdsr/doi/10.1002/14651858.CD013825.pub2/full

Author’s conclusions:

“Monoclonal antibodies (mAbs) are laboratory‐produced molecules derived from the B cells of an infected host. They are being investigated as a potential therapy for coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID‐19).

“The evidence for each comparison is based on single studies. None of these measured quality of life. Our certainty in the evidence for all non‐hospitalized individuals is low, and for hospitalized individuals is very low to moderate. We consider the current evidence insufficient to draw meaningful conclusions regarding treatment with SARS‐CoV‐2‐neutralising monoclonal antibodies.

“Further studies and long‐term data from the existing studies are needed to confirm or refute these initial findings, and to understand how the emergence of SARS‐CoV‐2 variants may impact the effectiveness of SARS‐CoV‐2‐neutralising mAbs. Publication of the 36 ongoing studies may resolve uncertainties about the effectiveness and safety of SARS‐CoV‐2‐neutralising mAbs for the treatment of COVID‐19 and possible subgroup differences.”

The takeaway, here, is that monoclonal antibody therapy is still experimental and may, or may not prevent further progression of COVID-19 symptoms and illness.

But they are available and our county health officials are recommending their use as the only early treatment for COVID-19. It is recommended you speak with your physician about the monoclonal antibodies, or any other early home treatment that will prevent hospitalization.

Early treatment is key to recovery from COVID-19. Don’t wait until you get sicker.

Pauli Halstead lives in Nevada City.