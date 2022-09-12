Pauli Halstead: Lack of information in Nevada City

The public’s right to information should be guided by the principle of maximum disclosure. There is a public interest in releasing information to provide a full picture.

On July 11, I submitted a public records request asking for emails, letters or notes from the Committee for Nevada City Neighborhoods District, and their attorneys, to any of our city officials or Jones & Mayer attorneys, in order to shed light on the trajectory of the Historical District Initiative as it made its way to the Aug. 10 vote to place it on the November ballot.

In the first trove of documents, there was a July 6 email from Daniel Ketchum to Sean Grayson, cc: Dean Pucci and Amy Wolfson, in which he stated:

“We assume you are operating under the time frame outlined by State law that would take us to Wednesday, August 10, City Council meeting in order to either adopt the initiative or send it on the November election.

As we understand it, there is no extra time for additional studies/deliberation, etc. in that schedule. Please let us know if that is your understanding also.

We are not in support of a 9212 report, it would just delay the residents of Nevada City the ability to have a timely up or down on an initiative that has a lot of support and interest.

Respectfully submitted,

Daniel R. Ketcham”

On Aug. 10, we all watched as the City Council voted within minutes to place the initiative on the ballot with no discussion regarding a 9212 study.

The second email exchange of interest was on Aug. 3, between Dean Pucci, city attorney, and Deputy State Attorney General Matthew Struhar:

“Mathew:

Thank you for your time on the call yesterday. Per our call please consider this confirmation of the request for a written correspondence regarding the state’s position on the proposed ballot initiative. I will confirm this matter has qualified to be placed on the ballot and the council’s deadline to act under the election code is August 10.

Best,

Dean”

To which Mr. Struhar replied via email on Aug. 8, stating:

“Dean,

I’ve been authorized to refer you to our letter to the City of Pasadena. The letter can be found here:

Thanks,

Matt”

Deputy Attorney General Struhar’s letter clearly states:

D. The City Cannot Avoid the Application of State Law by Declaring Itself a Historic District or Exempting Specific Plan Areas.

Apparently, the contents of this letter were shared with the City Council prior to the Aug. 10 vote, but did they read and understand it?

After reviewing these exchanges to city staff and attorneys, on Aug. 23 I submitted a second public records request asking for more emails, letters and notes. The next day I received an email from the city clerk which said:

“With the exception of the last sentence, all of the records you have requested are subject to exemption from disclosure subject to Government Code sections §§ 6254(k), 6254.25, 6255, and 6276.04 and Evidence Code §954 and therefore your request for those records is denied.”

I find it shocking that the city and Jones & Mayer attorneys are now refusing to fulfill a simple public records request and justifying it by quoting government codes.

The public has a right to the content of any decision or policy affecting the public, along with reasons for the decision and background material of importance in framing the decision, including all environmental, social, or human rights impact assessments, or, as in this case, the trajectory of the Nevada City Historical Neighborhood District Initiative, as it made its way through Jones & Mayer, the city manager, and to the city council.

Furthermore, any refusals or denials of a request must be accompanied by substantive written reasons, based on the exemptions set out in the law. In addition, the notification of any request for records shall set forth the names and titles or positions of “each person” responsible for the denial. (Not the city clerk).

I am still waiting to receive the requested items from the city. It’s a sad day when our Nevada City staff and attorneys think it serves the public’s right to know, by categorically denying an entire public records request out of hand, and not identifying the persons denying that request, or the reasoning behind the denial of each portion of that request.

Though an agency must cite their reasoning, a broad “outweighing the public interest” catchall makes it tough to build a convincing case for denial.

Pauli Halstead lives in Nevada City