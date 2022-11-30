Pauli Halstead: Behavioral Health’s Ranch House Project on Highway 49

During the November 10 Planning Commission meeting, eleven frustrated neighbors and business owners presented their concerns regarding the rebuild of the Ranch House and the addition of three more units. The Ranch House, located near the Willo restaurant on 49, has been used for over a decade to house Behavioral Health clients that, due to their severe mental health issues, would be homeless if not for supportive housing. Phebe Bell, Director of Behavioral Health, said they provide supportive services so the clients can remain stable.

The neighbors are objecting to the fact that, in the ten years of operation, there hasn’t been sufficient supportive services to mitigate ongoing problems at the site. Furthermore, they complain that Behavioral Health has been unresponsive. Now they are up in arms that more mentally ill clients will be added to an already questionable program which lacks supervision. They are adamant that if Behavioral Health wants to house mentally ill clients, then it has to provide intensive supervision, or not have the project in their neighborhood.

Neighbors say the problems are due to consistent drug use by the clients, with a known drug house nearby. Maggie Maloney, owner of Rainbow Market, located across the highway, said that recently a raging mentally ill client threatened to kill one of her employees. He is no longer allowed in the store.

Nancy Wilson and Mike Byrne, co-owners of the Willo restaurant, complained of problems with clients scavenging on their property. Mike expressed opposition to the Conditional Use Permit and rezoning of the property, referring to “a loose interpretation of the zoning code that would never be tolerated by the County if proposed by a private developer.”

Due to the potential of disturbing the wetlands on the property, former owners were denied their projects. Trenching and expanding the septic line across the wetland water path, the very definition of disturbing the wetlands. “You would think the County would be charged with protecting and preserving these wetlands”, Byrne argued. The same standards should apply no matter who is doing the project. He further elucidated that no private developer would be permitted to write their own ‘Proposed Mitigation Report’. The County, however wrote their own report, conveniently downplaying the impact to the wetlands, thus representing a conflict of interest.

Prior to the installation of the solar farm on the property, a 2015 letter to the Eden Ranch Homeowners Association states, “The County has taken steps to protect the existing wetlands and drainages and has developed a management plan for these protections. The remaining 6.5 acres will remain undeveloped.” Why, all of a sudden, is the County allowed to renege on this agreement and further disturb the wetlands?

Michael Taylor, a local contractor, referred to several code violations on the property, adding that the County lacks transparency on the project. Prior to the Planning Commission meeting he requested public records, which were not forthcoming. Taylor asked for a continuance of the meeting in order to have more time to bring the documents, but the meeting proceeded anyway. Alison Lehman, County CEO, had agreed to a meeting to discuss the project, but then inexplicably canceled at the last minute.

Neighbors complain that traffic conditions at the intersection near the Ranch House are unsafe since there’s no crosswalk or traffic light. Clients have to walk across the busy highway to the Rainbow Market. There are no requirements in the project plans that pedestrian crosswalks, traffic signals, or night lighting be installed. Adding more clients, without correcting safety issues, compromises both their safety, that of nearby residents, and oncoming traffic.

The Ranch House neighbors clearly expressed that Behavioral Health and the County Board of Supervisors have a duty to protect the public when inserting high-risk clients into neighborhoods. A historical policy of placing mentally ill and drug addicted clients, and then not providing sufficient support services, is a strategy that will not win community support.

When budgeting housing programs for high-risk individuals, Behavioral Health must include sufficient on-site support staff. It’s only common sense. The Board of Supervisors is ultimately responsible to require sufficient supportive services when approving Behavioral Health programs in order to ensure the safety of neighbors and businesses in the vicinity.

Neighbors of the Ranch House are adamant that there are too many safety risks, unaddressed code violations, and wetland environmental impacts associated with this project. They ask that no further development take place on the property and suggest moving the program, possibly to the old Juvenile Hall, ideally set up for high-risk clients.

Pauli Halstead

Nevada City