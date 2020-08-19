Paula Ososki: Face masks
Other Voices
Face mask, a covering,
provides a service.
Protecting one’s body,
its only purpose.
This symbol of safety,
demands pursuing.
Supports healthcare workers,
while they are doing.
Wearing no mask, I ask? …
“Why would you do this?”
No loved ones to care for?
What’s gone so amiss?
Your grandma and grandpa,
family so dear.
Have they slipped from your heart,
without one small tear?
Responsibilities,
lost, through your action,
will weigh on your shoulders,
conflict … reaction.
Are you so defiant,
that you’ve lost your way?
Try reaching, supporting,
make this a new day.
Nuture each person as …,
sisters and brothers.
You are community,
one with all others.
What struggles, what reasons,
you’ve so objected?
A carrier, a cough…
you, unprotected.
Wash your hands, wear a mask.
This truly is war.
This pandemic is now.
Death knocks at your door.
Paula Ososki
Grass Valley
