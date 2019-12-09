Paula Orloff: The vaccine exemption bill ignores concerns

Syndicated columnist Thomas Elias wrote about the California vaccine exemption bill, SB 276, after it passed in September. The legislation sets an arbitrary limit of five vaccine exemptions issued by a doctor per year before the doctor is investigated for criminal intent by an arbitrator who did not treat the patients.

Elias’ column about the vaccine exemption bill was titled, “Violent acts will only hinder anti-vaccination activists’ cause.”

SB 276 passed under much public opposition. Elias stated that opposition to the bill turned violent. Puleeese. Two people engaged in inappropriate behavior. That is hardly a violent movement in which hundreds of parents and professionals came to Sacramento to object. Comparing protesters to the moral bankruptcy of KKK violence is far-fetched and offensive.

Elias went on to state that vaccines don’t cause autism based largely on CDC findings. The CDC/vaccine industry is rife with corruption and conflicts of interest. See Vaccine Epidemic (p. 164-66), “Ecowatch,” 9/21/16, and “Rubberstamping …” Children’s Health Defense (CHD), 5/29/19. These sources refer in part to government investigations showing widespread vaccine malpractice.

Unquestioned acceptance of CDC/vaccine industry claims is reminiscent of the “science” behind the tobacco and DDT industries …

TV, newspapers, politicians, and medical journals depend for a large share of their funds on the same drug companies that promote one-size-fits-all vaccines. Critical reports are often suppressed: “Medical Journals Sell-Out, Getting Paid to Play,” 8/18/19, CHD.

On the other hand, Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s compendium of mostly peer reviewed research, “Thimerosal, Let the Science Speak,” shows serious neurological toxicity, including autism. He observed, “Thimerosal is 50% ethylmercury, which is far more toxic and persistent in the brain than the highly-regulated methylmercury in fish.” Ethylmercury was removed from most childhood vaccines only after years of concerns.

Research has shown similar neuro toxic problems with aluminum which is in increasing numbers of children’s vaccines. MMR has also been linked to autism even though it does not have toxic metals. This autism link of course cannot be elaborated in one article, but it’s important to analyze the many professional, independent sources. Among others, see “Vaccination Causes Autism — Say U.S. Government and Merck’s Director of Vaccines,” 6/29/2010 in New Scientist; “Vaccines and Autism: A Very Real Connection,” Wise Traditions, winter 2018; and the book, “How to End the Autism Epidemic,” 9/18.

Unquestioned acceptance of CDC/vaccine industry claims is reminiscent of the “science” behind the tobacco and DDT industries, and other products like flame retardants, asbestos, glyphosate, and the misuse/overuse of antibiotics, X-rays, and opioids. These products were widely accepted. After decades of harm, censorship, and ignorance, the science changed.

Compounding the problem is the 1986 NCVIA (National Childhood Vaccine Injury Act). It absolves the industry of liability due to vaccine injury. Toy manufactures, car manufactures and drug companies are responsible for damages, but not the vaccine branch of drug companies.

Another reason to question some vaccines is the fact that a number of them have been pulled and repeatedly reconfigured because of recognized harm. Among them are the DPT, rotavirus, Salk and Sabin polio, and MMR vaccines. See the books, “Dissolving Illusions” and “The Vaccine Safety Manual.”

Of course, we don’t want children to fall victim to deadly diseases. In developed countries, when good nutrition, public sanitation, and health care became available, deaths from serious diseases declined dramatically before the use of vaccines. Before the 1963 measles vaccine, the disease was on a precipitous decline in developed countries. The CDC, however, magnified 10-fold the number of deaths from measles before the vaccine. See Physicians for Informed Consent (PIC): “MMR Vaccine, Is It Safer Than Measles?”

It is barely acknowledged that there have been many deaths and serious disabilities from measles and other vaccines reported in VAERS (Vaccine Adverse Events Reporting System). These reports represent only about 1% of vaccine injuries according to HHS and FDA.

Further, over $4 billion ($250 thousand limit) have been awarded from vaccine deaths and harm via the Vaccine Injury Compensation Program (VICP) even though the process is arbitrary, bureaucratic and expensive. See “Uncensored: U.S. Government Pays Out Over $4 Billion for Vaccine Injuries and Deaths,” Vaccine Impact.com, 1/18/19, and the book, “Vaccine Epidemic,” chapter 5.

We might do well to consider vaccine practices in other countries. See “Japan leads the way: No Vaccine Mandates and no MMR vaccine = Healthier Children,” CHD, 4/23/19.

The risks versus benefits of specific vaccines need to be carefully weighed.

“There are unanswered questions about vaccine safety … No one should be threatened by the pursuit of this knowledge,” said Bernadine Healy, MD, former director of NIH and former health editor, U.S. News and World Report.

