Paul “Tom” R. Woods: If you’re anti-choice, then foster or adopt a child in need

The anti-abortion fanatics are trying again to take away a woman’s right to run her body as she sees fit — sticking their noses where they are not welcome.

These evangelical, conservative anti-choicers bellyache about their free speech being taken away — where, when? They demand to make others toe their line because their feelings are hurt by others going about their lives without religious restrictions.

They demand that all women carry to term all pregnancies without regard for the woman’s situation.

What I haven’t heard is what happens to the people around the pregnant woman, like what happens to the man when his one night stand or committed relationship knocks up a gal and can’t get an abortion?

When pinned down by a paternity test the guy can step up and marry the gal, try to avoid any child support or just pay a big chunk out his pay for the next 18 years.

What I haven’t seen or heard of is anti-abortionists stepping up to the plate to foster or adopt the children they force into being.

I have gone to foster and adoption organizations and the group of people that don’t adopt or provide foster care are anti-abortionists.

How do the agencies or I know they don’t show up? Because they never shut up about harassing women just trying to get the medical care they want.

If I were an ethical anti-abortionist, I would feel a duty to clean up any messes I created by forcing a woman to have a child she doesn’t want and maybe can’t take care of by adopting at least one or two so-called saved children.

The fanatic anti-abortionists won’t do this because they are professional victims always blaming others for how their lives haven’t turned out well and have zero interest in being a parent.

A kid would get in the way of harassing women in a tight spot. They justify crimes up to and including murder, citing the Bible, while ignoring the 10 Commandments and Exodus 23:2: “Don’t follow a crowd to do evil.”

Exodus 23: “Thou shalt not false report, as lies are evil.” Evil is treating others without respect and deliberately making their lives harder.

I challenge every anti-abortionist to go out and foster or adopt children without parents with or without medical issues or shut up.

Paul “Tom” R. Woods lives in Nevada City.