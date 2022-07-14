Paul Reyes Molino: Happy days? Not exactly

The Onyx theater was full as we eagerly awaited the start of the movie about Elvis Presley and the 1950s.

My seatmate commented that the 1950s were the “Happy Days,” to borrow the name of the sitcom featuring Henry Winkler’s Fonzi in a ’50s setting.

Things were easier and cheaper then, goes the myth. Gas was 25 cents a gallon, cigarettes 19 cents a pack, and cherry Cokes were 50 cents. There was no EPA, OSHA, or any clean air and clean water regulations.

Life was good. Well, maybe if you didn’t look too close.

As someone who lived those years, I can share what were some very tough times right after World War II. The story was that everyone had a job, home and two cars. But that is not exactly how things worked for everyone.

I grew up in the hardscrabble city of Richmond in the Bay Area, and discrimination in housing was easy to see.

The racist covenants written to segregate white neighborhoods were printed clearly and put right in front of the home buyer at closing time. Banks would not process FHA or VA loans to people of color.

Even African Americans who were professionals and veterans with education and cash could not buy a house in 1955 in Richmond’s Rollingwood subdivision.

Richard Rothstein describes in “The Color of Law: A forgotten history of how our government segregated America” how Congress was compromised by Southern Democrats to fund the FHA and VA with the proviso that white neighborhoods could write covenants to exclude people of color.

Congress did not want to disrupt the peace and tranquillity of American neighborhoods, so the lawmakers legalized discrimination.

Rothstein’s focus was on the city of Richmond, and he did not only blame Realtors for red-lining blacks out of new subdivisions. Rothstein cites that the primary cause of discrimination in housing in the 1950s were the laws passed by Congress prohibiting housing integration.

Our own Nevada County clerk-recorder, Gregory Diaz, in his Other Voices article of July 8, “Trimming race out of covenants,” describes how counties can delete the ugly, unlawful language of these racist covenants from working documents.

This is just one of the many important roles our county clerk- recorder plays in keeping our records current. Thank you, Mr. Diaz ,for your hard and smart work over the years in these stressful times.

Families that have not acquired equity in a home through no fault of their own are negatively impacted financially for years, if not generations.

How does a nation correct for such a large deficit? I suppose you could say some good things about the 1950s, but “Happy Days” does not adequately describe the plight of a person of color who in those years was trying to buy a home for the family.

Paul Reyes Molino lives in Grass Valley.