Paul Moore: Dear Rep. LaMalfa, time for party values to be defined

It is time to shake things up again.

I have been somewhat patient for well over a year now trying to discover what the values of the Republican Party, and more specifically Mr. Trump, are. It seems that Mr. Trump's only real concern is personal loyalty to him. Government officials seem to be free to do anything, even rewrite long-lasting United States' policies, as long as Mr. Trump approves of them.

If someone disagrees with him on any specific policy, Mr. Trump attacks to the point of calling people un-American and traitors. Even Mr. Trump would be in violation if the U.S. Attorney General's policies were enforced on him. Mrs. Trump would not meet the standard that Mr. Trump and Mr. Sessions have laid out.

Mr. Trump is very loose in his view of the truth. He, and his press spokesperson tell stories or "facts" that are untrue, and they refuse to correct themselves. Mr. Trump is a compulsive liar, and he shows no shame if he is caught in the lie.

It is time for you to get on the right side of the law and ethics. Introduce articles of impeachment. The worst that could happen to you would be to have your name show up in one of Mr. Trump’s virulent and false tweets. Recommended Stories For You

Immigration policy under Mr. Trump makes no sense.

First, if he is concerned with the immigration court backlog, he should get more judges on the bench, not streamline the system to the point that no one gets justice. The policy of imprisoning illegal immigrants and taking their children away is cruel and unusual punishment, to say the least.

And to justify that by claiming they cannot imprison the children because it was the parents who broke the law. Obviously anyone who supports this policy has no concept of justice or understands how the parents and the children are both being punished.

Also, the federal government, by taking those children away, has claimed the responsibility for the children. But no. The policy is to place the children and expect the local taxpayers to foot the bill for maintaining the children. So the local taxpayers get hit twice: once to house the children and again to imprison the parents.

There is no consideration of the welfare of the children. This policy of dividing families is right out of the playbook of the Nazis, slave-owners prior to the civil war, and the Stasi of East Germany during the communist regime.

But if we extend the reasoning used for separating children from their parents, then all of the DACA children should be exempt from deportation because the "crimes" were committed by the parents and not by the children. And the United States has promised those people they would not be deported. Mr. Trump and Mr. Sessions have made the people of the United States liars.

Besides, what harm have the DACA people done to the US.? Chances are they are educated and working and paying taxes. They are good citizens in all except name. Many of them have been full time residents longer than Mrs. Trump. And even Mr. Trump's immigration should be open to investigation: he is of the same status as some of the people he is accusing of being murderers and rapists.

But the real test of Mr. Trump's fitness to be president is in his statement that he has the power to pardon himself. He believes that he, and he alone, is above the law. Couple that statement with his attacks on individuals and American institutions, Mr. Trump is undermining the core values of America.

It is time for you to get on the right side of the law and ethics. Introduce articles of impeachment. The worst that could happen to you would be to have your name show up in one of Mr. Trump's virulent and false tweets.

Paul Moore lives in North San Juan.