Paul Matson: The scoop on the proposed Historic Neighborhoods District Ordinance

As Stephen Stills once sang “There’s something happening here. But what it is ain’t exactly clear.” As we approach the November election, one item of local interest is and will be Nevada City’s Measure W. To follow is some information on the subject that hopefully will make things a bit more “clear.”

WHAT IS THE EFFECT OF SB 9, CURRENTLY THE LAW OF THE LAND?

Under the recently adopted California SB 9, each single-family home in Nevada City (and there are approximately 1,120 of them) could allow two primary homes and potentially two Accessory Dwelling Units on the property, if the overall development size meets city regulations.

Beginning on Jan. 1 of this year, under SB 9, a lot split is allowed on most single-family lots in town, and the new second lot is allowed to be as small as 1,200 square feet, rather than the pre-Jan. 1, 2022, legal lot size requirement of 10,000 square feet for most single-family home zoning. The second lot needs to be at least 40% of the size of the original lot.

Flag pole lots are allowed to accommodate lot splits, with the “pole” being the driveway (12’ wide) to access the new lot in the rear of the original lot.

The new side yard setbacks are 4 feet as opposed to 5 feet under standard requirements, and the rear yard setbacks are 4 feet as opposed to 25 feet under the previous requirements from neighboring properties.

With a primary house in both the front and back yards, plus an additional primary house on each lot, plus up to four ADUs, the total number of dwelling units could swell, on some properties, to eight dwelling units on two lots within the same area as the original lot. There is no requirement that the new units be affordable.

Permitting is reviewed by staff with no Planning Commission review, no public input, and no notice to the neighbors.

Here is a link to the full text of SB-9:

https://leginfo.legislature.ca.gov/faces/billNavClient.xhtml?bill_id=202120220SB9

WHAT IS THE PROPOSED HISTORIC NEIGHBORHOODS DISTRICT ORDINANCE?

HND is an ordinance that, if adopted by Nevada City voters, would affect more than half of the single-family homes in Nevada City. Currently the law of the land is SB 9, which has been adopted by the California Legislature and signed into law by the governor, in effect as of Jan. 1, 2022.

The ordinance relates to single-family homes that are 50 years of age or older. Of the 1,020 HND single-family homes in Nevada City, roughly 820 would qualify to be of that age or older.

If Measure W passes, the qualifying single-family homes would be designated on the General Plan and the Zoning Ordinance as being part of a Historic Neighborhood District (HND). In a nutshell, these neighborhoods would return to the same land-use rules that have been in place for the last 30 years, prior to Jan, 1 of this year, when SB 9 was signed into law.

They do not become part of the downtown Historical District.

If the HND comes to pass, each parcel would still be allowed one home and two ADUs, as was the case prior to SB 9. The ADU approval process would go back to being a staff-level review and would not require Planning Commission approval nor notice to the neighbors. The side-yard setbacks would be 5 to 10 feet and the rear yard setback would be 25 feet from the neighboring property lines. Minimum single family lot size would return to 10,000 square feet, as it was before Jan. 1, 2022.

Under the HND, each single-family property could accommodate two ADUs, one internal and one external. There is no requirement that the new units be affordable.

It will be decided by the voters of Nevada City voters at the Nov. 8, 2022 election. If the HND Ordinance passes, the regulations would return to what they were for more than 30 years prior to Jan. 1 of this year.

Here’s a link to the language of the Historic Neighborhoods Ordinance plus a link to the map of the single -family homes included in the HND:

https://www.nevadacityca.gov/files/documents/NevadaCityHistoricNeighborhoodsDistrictInitiative1338040331070722PM.pdf

There is a lot for Nevada City voters to consider here. It is my hope that the preceding will shed some light on the factual aspects of each scenario.

In any event, let’s all get out and vote on Tuesday, Nov. 8!

Paul Matson lives in Nevada City