Paul Matson: Measure V provides the protection we need now

It has become clear that the annual specter of wildfire is here to stay. Some years there are weeks upon weeks of smoked filled skies reminding us that our neighbors are under siege and in danger. And sometimes it’s not our neighbors, it is us, be it in Chicago Park, Truckee, Grass Valley, Nevada City, the South Yuba River Canyon, or parts of Alta Sierra. We are familiar with the titles; The River Fire, Jones Fire, Bennett Fire, to name just a few. We are also familiar with the effects those conflagrations have on many, many of our immediate and adjacent community members. Unfortunately, the prospect for a wildfire in any and all of our neighborhoods is an ongoing reality.

Fifty years ago, our forests both urban and rural, were relatively young. Way back then we enjoyed cooler summer temperatures, a smaller fuel load, more winter rainfall and a better snowpack. Today it’s warmer, drier, and our forests are fully mature. The brush is back. Something needs to happen, and the sooner the better.

Over the next few weeks all Nevada County voters have a great opportunity to do something about it. On the ballot is Measure V. If passed it will raise roughly $12 million dollars a year to reduce the threat of wildfires, and improve greatly our disaster readiness, as well as improve our evacuation safety. All of these actions are needed, and cannot be funded with existing revenue streams.

The $12 million will come from a ½ cent, county wide, sales tax increase. That increase equals a 50-cent increase on a $100 dinner out. Some of the new funds will come gratefully from those good people visiting and shopping in our county from places far and wide, and outside of our Nevada County communities.

To follow is a draft breakdown of the newly funded action items. The exact expenditure plan/budget will be recommended annually by local first responder, fire, emergency, and forest health experts. They will constitute the Technical Advisory Council.

$8 million dollars will be spent annually on flammable brush removal. That includes our county roads and our evacuation routes. There are 562 miles of county-maintained roads, and with today’s available funds, we are on an eight-to-11-year cycle of removing that brush. With Measure V funds, we’ll be on a three-to-five-year cycle. That’s a critical change because our local vegetation grows back in three to five years.

Additionally, there will be money to create large-scale fuel breaks, and year around green waste disposal sites to assist property owners in reducing their own fuel loads. Some communities will leverage the money allotted to them as their share for matching grants, and will be able to leverage that money into much greater financial resources for the tasks at hand. There will also be assistance for low income, elderly and disabled residents needing help with fuel reduction.

An additional $3 million dollars will be spent annually on improving our early warning systems, and more clearly identifying the routes to get out of harm’s way. This is an unmet need that desperately needs our immediate attention and correction, whether we live in town or on acreage. Our communications systems will be upgraded to keep us all posted and well informed wherever we may be. Places for sheltering ourselves, our pets and livestock will be improved and expanded.

Lastly, there will roughly $1 million per year for comprehensive Nevada County disaster plans, community outreach, and money to enforce fire safety laws, such as clamping down on illegal campfires.

The revenues collected will not be co-mingled with our county’s General Fund. Measure V revenue and expenses would be recorded in separate accounts distinct from other funds and would be subject to independent annual audits. There will be a Citizens Oversight Committee.

In ten years, Measure V will sunset and cease to exist. At that time, we as a community can reassess the merits of renewing a funding source for better fire safety in whatever fashion is the most relevant at that future time.

In the meantime, we cannot wait another moment to take some action. We need to make sure we have the resources to do so now. We strongly and respectfully recommend a “Yes Vote on Measure V.” Let’s keep ourselves, and our friends, neighbors, homes and businesses fire safe. Thank you.

Sincerely,

Ed Sylvester – Nevada County

Paul Matson – Nevada City

Mark Johnson – Grass Valley