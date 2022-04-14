Patrick Wagner: Nevada County and medical informed consent

As a California physician for over 40 years with an extensive experience with medical and surgical informed consent, and with all of the new discoveries regarding COVID-19 since the beginning of this pandemic, it would be negligent for me not to clearly alert patients regarding the treatments and procedures now being utilized by the health-care industry in California. The California Code of Regulations, 784.29, Informed Consent to Medical Treatment is the guideline for this discussion.

From this legal definition, I recommend that you go to your doctor’s office or clinic or urgent care center or Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital and demand a comprehensive explanation by a licensed physician of the rationale, risk and alternatives of any procedure to be performed on yourself or your children, or if you are the guardian of a disabled individual or a child for whom you seek medical or surgical attention, face to face, not via telemedicine.

If you agree with that rationale, that risk and those alternatives, have that physician write you a prescription or treat you if and when you consent.

Under no circumstance should you allow a pharmacist, physician’s assistant, nurse practitioner or other health-care professional to dispense a treatment (example, a vaccine) without a prescription from a licensed physician.

If your doctor fails to provide the information for consent to your satisfaction, for example refusing to treat you or failing in any way to comprehensively explain the rationale, risks or alternatives to the proposed treatment or procedure, he or she is potentially breaking the law.





If you feel threatened or if the doctor appears rude or cocky, I recommend you leave, as your recourse is not to argue with the doctor, but to file a complaint against him or her at the Medical Board of California at mbc.ca.gov, the state agency of the Department of Consumer Affairs responsible for disciplinary action against doctors who fail to obtain informed consent.

If a physician fails to obtain informed consent and is found guilty of medical malpractice, he or she is subject to disciplinary action even to the extreme of revocation of licensure to practice medicine or worse, depending on the degree of injury to the patient.

When you visit the Medical Board of California website, you must be able to justify your complaint. For example, if the doctor isn’t able to convince you that the vaccines used for COVID-19 are safe, especially if you have information to the contrary, you will not consent.

If your work requires a vaccination, let them know that you refused because the doctor didn’t inform you to your satisfaction that the vaccination is safe and that you are complaining against him or her at the Medical Board of California.

On the other hand, if the doctor were to truthfully convince you that it would be ridiculous to proceed with vaccination, even to the point that it would make you cringe, that’s great. That’s a physician I would go to and be thankful for. That’s the beauty of informed consent as defined in CCR784.29. That is protection under the law. I would even expect that physician to write you a medical exemption on the spot.

Hopefully it is obvious that any physician who agrees to provide the information needed for you to consent to therapy cares about you, and one you can trust. On the other hand, any physician who fails to fully inform you or tells you to leave does not recognize his or her responsibility according to CCR784.29 and is not trustworthy. This is serious business. That physician is potentially dangerous and needs to be examined by the Medical Board of California.

It is with great sadness that I recommend you complain against my colleagues in medicine and surgery here in Nevada County because I know what it’s like to be examined by the medical board. However, as per CCR784.29, treatments and procedures are the responsibility of licensed physicians and none other, and doctors’ feet must be held to the fire for medical diagnosis and treatment to be top notch and ethical.

Availability, abjuring any medicine or operation or counsel which is injurious to that doctor’s patient or that patient’s family, and knowing his or her limitations (operating under the rule of law) are three of the key ingredients, among others, of the Hippocratic Oath. It’s called the doctor/patient contract. Please keep your doctors accountable for their benefit and yours.

Patrick Wagner lives in Nevada City.