Patricia Smith: Placing our hope in the future

I am endorsing Hilary Hodge for District 3 supervisor not because she is a woman, but because I feel she is the best candidate for the position.

To me, gender is the least important factor in picking a candidate. If we're honest, there are candidates of both sexes that we admire (or deplore) equally no matter which side of the political fence you call home.

Having "good ideas" is not enough either. As Edison said, "Genius is 1 percent inspiration and 99 percent perspiration." The best ideas ever conceived go nowhere without putting in the hard work to bring them to fruition.

What drew me to support Hilary Hodge is the campaign she and her remarkable team are running. Having been part of many a campaign over the years, I have seldom seen a better run effort. Anyone who is working that hard to get elected is going to put in the time and effort necessary to make some much needed changes in Nevada County.

As a senior citizen myself, I know the value of experience. I have also witnessed a lethargic "phone it in" complacency that can set in when a person has been in public office for too long. How many times have we heard, "Yes, (fill in the blank) is a big problem. Unfortunately, are hands are tied because (fill in the blank)."

That is old-school thinking. Instead of acknowledging what hasn't worked, let's keep trying new approaches until we find a solution that does. To get there, we need fresh blood that is willing to take on the hard challenges that face Nevada County.

I believe that person is Hilary Hodge.

If you live in District 3, I urge you to vote for Hilary. If like me you live outside her district, please contact http://www.hilaryhodgeforsupervisor.com to join the revolution.

Patricia Smith is the retired chair of Americans for Safe Access. She lives in Penn Valley.