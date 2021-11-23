Pat Patterson: An America dead as Bond

This headline is only a ruse to get you to read this political commentary. Spoiler alert: James Bond is dead … and guess who did him in? Second spoiler alert: Please don’t read on if you haven’t seen the movie or don’t want to hear what a poop storm we’re in now.

“No Time to Die!” That’s no maybe, the world is in a heap of do do, and the only true fictional super-hero we’ve had for the last 60 odd years, who hasn’t lost his manhood, was killed off by friendly fire! No kidding.

The CIA brought him out of retirement, but the Brits gave in and reinstated him pretty soon after, and in the end he’s killed by his own side! Sean Connery must be rolling over in his grave! Pretty sure Cubby Broccoli is too. But seriously, the world goes on, MI-6 goes on, and J.B. has been killed before, only to return under miraculous Hollywood circumstances.

So what, you say? I’ve got a theory. There’s not going to be anything left to save! America is looking more like Venezuela.

“Constitutional citizenship is history’s rarity. It is a fragile thing and the exception both in the past and in the present. There is no guarantee that we remain free citizens next year or a decade from now. The weight of history is against us. So, unless each according to his station reinvests in the republic, there will be none.” — Victor Davis Hansen





How we live today is different from yesterday. Now the various law enforcement agencies across the country are less efficient, less concerned with protecting the public than with protecting their own jobs and being forced to focus on such things as being or not being vaccinated. Stores are closing because they cannot adequately protect themselves from shoplifting. Tens of thousands pour across the border (unvaccinated), while the homeless encampments litter every major city with no end in sight.

Guns and ammunition are in short supply (or non-existent in many cases) because of panic buying for self-protection. Government subsidies for unemployment and parental leave and other benefits are discouraging the former-employed to seek jobs. Labor shortages have blocked the distribution of consumer goods and, of course, there are such items as rising gasoline prices and the lack of toilet paper. And hang on to your wallet! Inflation is here.

The entire education industry, from kindergarten to graduate-level courses present an emphasis on social indoctrination that has nothing to do with marketable skills in the real world. Oh, and lest we forget, the lack of a vaccination has become the basis for termination of employment across the board.

There’s going to be a reckoning. Everyone is finding something to be upset about. Mexican-American communities on the border and the entire country are under invasion. Barack Obama says the border situation is “unsustainable.”

Soccer moms are mad about what’s being taught in schools. Mixed marriage couples of color are attending school board meetings, demanding critical race theory be stopped, as their children are confused and upset. The ports are backed up as far as the eye can see, and we’re being told by Pete Buttigieg, the secretary of transportation, it’s part of their successes, not their failures.

Important institutions are losing key employees in large numbers due to vaccine mandates and the hysteria induced by so many miscues from the government during the pandemic, destroying so much of the country’s fiber. The mandates are destined to make inoperable U.S. hospitals, airlines, police departments, fire departments, as well as long-term care facilities. These institutions are going to rue the positions they’ve taken and the damage they’re doing.

Then there’s a minor area called national defense. The Chinese wasted no time gloating over their achievement of launching a hypersonic missile, calling the launch a new blow to the U.S. mentality of strategic superiority. Yet take a look at the federal government’s priorities, spending trillions of dollars on equity and social justice, which they claim will supposedly cost nothing.

Senators on both sides of the aisle are saying Afghanistan is a disaster. Liberal economist Larry Summers is saying the economic agenda won’t work. There has been reckless spending, along with a new monetary policy that in concept says, if you print enough money you get prosperity at no cost to our economic future. Really? Even Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen admits to high costs impacting Americans.

The criticism of the Biden regime is no longer just coming from conservatives, but from liberals as well. So, it’s everybody saying, “What’s going on? We’ve never seen anything like it.”

The problems are innumerable. Is it incompetence? Accidental? Is it by design? Is there really a Grand Plan? Is it the message or the messenger?

So how is today better than yesterday? I just don’t see it, but I do see what has happened in the last year and if it walks like a duck and quacks like a duck … you know, we’re ducked!

“You can ignore reality, but you cannot ignore the consequences of reality.” — Ayn Rand

Pat Patterson lives in Lake Wildwood.