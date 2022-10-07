Pamela Meek: Preserve historic neighborhoods

Thirty-six years ago we moved into a King Hiram Lane Apartment. Our home in Sacramento had not yet sold and we wanted to get our sons enrolled in Deer Creek Elementary School while our family bread winner, Larry, began his new job at Nevada Union High School. One of the first houses our realtor showed us was in town. I was enchanted, while my 6’7” husband objected to having to duck through low doorways and deal with door knobs about knee height for him. Not sure how many houses we looked at, but living in an ‘antique’ house became more and more appealing, so we took another look at that house with 1867 doorways.

Larry and I have moved away twice for work and travel, renting the house in our absence, but always returning to this magical place called Nevada City. Today, as grandparents, the house is the perfect creaky old place for the third generation of Meeks to run around in. Walking on the uneven sidewalks into town is always part of their visits and we never tire of the picket fences, huge old shade trees, gardens and obvious TLC within the neighborhoods and the sense of stability and continuity a small town provides. Oh, yes, and the ice cream!

I was elated while recently helping a friend host an open house at the Nevada Theatre when two very young women asked where they should walk to see the old houses. We said they could head in almost any direction, but narrowed it down to fit their available time. They were delighted with their explorations, commenting on how fun it was to see the charm of each home. Other first-time as well as repeat visitors to Nevada City are equally complimentary and taken with the town.

How fortunate we are that those who came before us appreciated Nevada City’s uniqueness and chose to preserve its architecture and small town character. This didn’t happen automatically. Life is about choices. And now we can choose to continue that legacy of honoring our heritage by protecting one of the nation’s most iconic gold rush towns and its neighborhoods. We can take back local control and vote yes on Measure W while legally avoiding the worst aspects of Senate Bill 9. The bill is an urban solution superimposed on our small rural town that will alter forever the future ethos, economics and fire safety of Nevada City in a negative way. In addition, Measure W will return our ability to watch over our town as we always have, without the state meddling.

In our time here, I have watched and been involved in our neighborhoods being locally nurtured, gently massaged and protected; knee high door knobs and all. So here are the questions we need to ask about the future of Nevada City if she goes unprotected from SB 9. Will she still be recognizable? Will she continue to attract creative, hardworking newbies and supportive, involved retirees as well as 1000’s of visitors? Can an exponential increase in density without affordability or local input result in a better town? Will we be better prepared for fires? Will it be too late if we aren’t proactive now, knowing we can’t turn back the clock? And, with a hat tip to the Beatles, “Will you still be sending ‘her’ a valentine, birthday greetings, bottle of wine?” on her 166th birthday.

For further details and factual information, please visit: http://www.NChistoricneighborhood.com

I believe that a YES vote on Measure W is the stewardship we and the next generation owe to our world-renowned town in order for her to continue to prosper and thrive. Let’s use the Historic Neighborhoods exemption which is legally allowable, just as Grass Valley has, and Vote YES on W! It’s the right choice.

Pamela Meek lives in Nevada City.