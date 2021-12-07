Owen Papegaay: Age of apathy about Earth’s future has to end

The difference between survival and extinction is a fine line that every species on Earth rides.

Ever since humanity has taken the helm as the Earth’s dominant species, we have pushed many species into the irreversible status of extinction. The current extinction rate varies among scientists, but there a minimum of 38,500 known species that have been evaluated to be threatened with extinction, many due to human activity (iucnredlist.org).

Despite these numbers, there is a dangerous amount of apathy and ignorance regarding the Earth’s biodiversity and the importance of protecting endangered species from extinction.

As a high school student who has always held a passion for nature and a wish to have a career related to it, the health of Earth’s ecosystem is very relevant to me. Thus, I feel the need to make this issue known and have it be taken more seriously.

More of us need to understand that it is in humanity’s best interest to conserve the biodiversity of our planet and protect endangered species from extinction because the health of the biosphere affects our own lives and mankind as a whole.





For one, keeping ecosystems intact positively affects human health. Studies have shown that as nature degrades, outbreaks of diseases become more common. Of the emerging viral diseases, 70% of them spread from animals to humans, and as humans gain exposure to wild animals — as likely with the COVID-19 pandemic — we gain exposure to the potential diseases they carry (conservation.org).

Ecosystems high in biodiversity also have more clean water and air, medicinal plants, and fertile land for agriculture. In keeping biodiversity healthy, more places will have all of those listed, diseases will be less common, and less people will be exposed and possibly die.

An article by ecologist Carl Safina that came out in 2018, “In Defense of Biodiversity: Why Protecting Species from Extinction Matters,” rebuts an article by R. Alexander Pyron, “We Don’t Need to Save Endangered Species. Extinction is Part of Evolution”.

In this rebuttal he reviews the concerning viewpoints that Pyron had regarding endangered species. Pyron states that “the only reason we should conserve biodiversity is for ourselves, to create a stable future for human beings,” and that species nearing extinction “will be replaced by a dozen or a hundred new species that evolve later.”

These thought processes reflect a viewpoint that we shouldn’t be as concerned with declining populations of non-human organisms because evolution will replace them. The problem with this, as Safina states in his rebuttal, is that evolution is a process that often takes millennia at best, and future organisms can only evolve from what survives today. Once a species goes extinct, there will be no others to emerge from its lineage. Extinctions that seem minor will only become more common in the next decades. When enough rubble starts to crumble off a building, it will eventually collapse.

While the protection of endangered species and the entire biosphere cannot be achieved by one person alone, it is important for you reading this to understand the importance of each individual species to the present and future of Earth’s ecosystems.

I implore you to be on the lookout for any mention of conservation in local or global news, and especially to help out personally for the cause if possible. You can do this via donating to conservation organizations such as the World Wildlife Fund or Oceana, or volunteering for a local nonprofit organization, which can provide boosts to your resume or simply keeping yourself informed on current and relevant environmental issues like climate change and pollution.

As I’m sure you can infer from all of this, the health of the Earth is the health of humanity. As it degrades, so do we. If a day ever comes when the Earth is stripped of its resources, its beauty and its life aside from the absolute essentials for human survival, what would be the point in living?

Now, we could never completely destroy nature even if we wanted to. It’s immensely flexible and ever-changing, but as evident by previous mass extinctions and the current state of the world, the life it holds is fragile. Neglecting the damage we’ve caused to it and viewing ourselves as separate from it will cause humans and countless other species to fall.

Changing our act is still possible, and we need to take the initiative. We may have been too late to save some species wiped out by our actions, but we can save many still with us. We can spare our future generations the stress of cleaning up our mess — or worse — the emptiness of never experiencing a vibrant and diverse Earth.

The more we spread knowledge of what can be done and the more we relieve ourselves of the toxic apathy regarding the well-being of our planet, we can finally start to make change.

Owen Papegaay, 16, is a junior at the Sierra Academy of Expeditionary Learning.